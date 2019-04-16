When you think of Armaggedon, the first thought is of death, destruction, and the sinister Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse. And while all of those are present in Good Omens, Amazon’s upcoming fantasy-comedy series based on the Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett novel of the same name is going to introduce all of those things with a twinkle in its eye. That’s including the Antichrist at the center of this whole end-of-the-earth thing, who happens to be an angelic-looking 11-year-old boy who only dreams of spaceships and hell.

Good Omens Teaser

Who wouldn’t want David Tennant singing a lullaby to them? Even if he’s singing about “pain, doom, and darkness, blood, and rain.” But no, only the Antichrist gets that luxury, even if it’s only a boy that Crowley (Tennant) believes to be the Antichrist.

Though the past few teasers have given us a delightful portrait of the wary friendship between the straightlaced angel Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and a rebellious demon Crowley, the latest teaser actually dives into the plot of the story, which follows the misplacement of the young Antichrist who will unwittingly bring about the destruction of the Earth. Based on the classic 1990 novel of the same name by Gaiman and Pratchett, Good Omens follows Azirphale and Crowley as they set out to find the Antichrist before their precious Earth gets destroyed.

Jon Hamm also stars in Good Omens as the archangel Gabriel in an expanded role from the book, and Brian Cox has recently been cast as the voice of Death. The cast is rounded out by Benedict Cumberbatch, Frances McDormand, Nick Offerman, Jack Whitehall, Michael McKean, Miranda Richardson, Adria Arjona, Nina Sosanya, Ned Dennehy, and Ariyon Bakare.

Gaiman is set to write and act as showrunner for the series, having received a posthumous blessing from Pratchett to bring the story to life after Pratchett’s death in 2015. It will be the author and screenwriter’s first time acting as a showrunner, but he’s gotten some practice in lately as executive producer for the acclaimed Starz adaptation of American Gods.

Here is the synopsis for Good Omens:

The End of the World is coming, which means a fussy Angel and a loose-living Demon who’ve become overly fond of life on Earth are forced to form an unlikely alliance to stop Armageddon. But they have lost the Antichrist, an 11-year-old boy unaware he’s meant to bring upon the end of days, forcing them to embark on an adventure to find him and save the world before it’s too late.

Good Omens premieres on Amazon Prime on May 31, 2019.