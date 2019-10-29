Good Boys arrives on digital today and Blu-ray in November, and in honor of that release, we’re sharing an exclusive clip. Go behind-the-scenes of the hit raunchy comedy and find out just what it is that makes those Good Boys so darn good. The clip is pulled directly from the many special features packed onto the Blu-ray and release, giving you yet another excuse to support physical media. Watch the Good Boys clip below.

I’ve yet to see Good Boys, but everyone tells me it’s pretty damn funny, and I have no reason to doubt them. In the comedy, “After being invited to his first kissing party, 12-year-old Max (Jacob Tremblay) is panicking because he doesn’t know how to kiss. Eager for some pointers, Max and his best friends Thor (Brady Noon) and Lucas (Keith L. Williams) decide to use Max’s dad’s drone – which Max is forbidden to touch – to spy on a teenage couple making out next door. But when things go ridiculously wrong, the drone is destroyed. Desperate to replace it before Max’s dad (Will Forte) gets home, the boys skip school and set off on an odyssey of epically bad decisions involving some accidentally stolen drugs, frat-house paintball, and running from both the cops and two terrifying teenage girls (Molly Gordon and Midori Francis).”

Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg serve as producers on the film, with Gene Stupnitsky directing a script he co-wrote with Lee Eisenberg. Good Boys hits Blu-ray today and hits Blu-ray on November 12, and comes loaded with the following special features.