This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Golden Trailer Awards, an awards show for the best trailers and marketing campaigns of the past year in the entertainment industry. The ceremony will take place later this month in Los Angeles, and the nominees have been announced: Warner Bros.’ A Star is Born leads the pack with twelve total nominations, Netflix’s Roma is right on its heels with eleven, and Universal’s Us earned ten nominations across several categories. Read the full list of nominees below.
Before we get to the nominees, let’s look at some numbers: Netflix led all studios with 66 nominations across their movies and TV shows, with projects like Roma, Stranger Things (season 3), and Bird Box earning lots of recognition. Warner Bros. came in second with 59 total nominations for things like A Star is Born, Aquaman, and Game of Thrones season 8 (HBO is a subsidiary of WB).
But most of the focus of this award show is on the trailer editing companies hired by the studios to cut their marketing materials together. In that regard, Trailer Park topped the list with 32 nominations, Buddha Jones came in second place with 27, and AV Squad finished with 26 nods. The winners receive bragging rights over their industry competitors – at least until next year’s ceremony. If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to attend a smaller award show like this, I’d encourage you to check out my insider report from the ceremony a couple of years ago.
Here’s the list of categories that will be awarded on stage during this year’s Golden Trailer Awards ceremony, which takes place on May 29 at The Theatre at the Ace Hotel in Downtown Los Angeles.
Best Action
Deadpool 2, “New Power”, 20th Century Fox, MOCEAN
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum “Conversation”, Lionsgate, AV Squad
Mission Impossible: Fallout “Alone”, Paramount, IGNITION
Shazam! “My Name”, Warner Bros., Buddha Jones
Sicario: Day of the Soldado “Drive”, Sony Pictures, AV Squad
Best Animation / Family
A Dog’s Journey “Lifetimes”, Universal Pictures, Aspect
Christopher Robin “Into The Wood”, Disney, The Propeller Group
Dumbo “Courage”, Disney, Wild Card
The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, “Universe”, Warner Bros., TRANSIT
Toy Story 4, “Stories”, Walt Disney Studios, MOCEAN
Best Comedy
Good Boys, Universal Pictures, Workshop Creative
Isn’t It Romantic, “Complete You”, Warner Bros. Pictures, Trailer Park, Inc.
Long Shot, “This Guy”, Lionsgate, Trailer Park, Inc.
Stuber, Trailer, Con Green, 20th Century Fox, Buddha Jones
The Hustle “Work”, Annapurna Pictures, Zealot
Best Documentary
Baristas “Grind”, The Orchard, Heart Sleeve Creative
Free Solo, National Geographic, Mark Woollen & Associates
Jay Myself: Photography, the Bank, and Me, “Objects”, Trailer Park, Inc.
The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley, “First Step”, HBO, Zealot
They Shall Not Grow Old, “Timeless”, Warner Bros. Pictures, Trailer Park, Inc.
Best Drama
A Star Is Born “Not Alone”, Warner Bros., GrandSon
Bohemian Rhapsody “Pressure”, Fox, IGNITION
First Man “Greatest Adventure”, Universal Pictures, Inside Job
Green Book, “Genius”, Universal Pictures, TRANSIT
The Mule “Redemption”, Warner Bros., Wild Card
Best Horror
Brightburn “Know”, Sony, Ignition Creative
Ma “Eyes”, Universal, Buddha Jones
Pet Sematary “Sometimes”, Paramount Pictures, Buddha Jones
Scary Stories to Tell In the Dark, “Alive”, CBS Films, Trailer Park, Inc.
Us, Int’l Trailer “Nightmare”, Universal, Buddha Jones
Best Independent Trailer
Arctic, Bleecker Street, Jump Cut
Mid90s “Let’s Go”, A24, GrandSon
The Favourite, Fox Searchlight, Mark Woollen & Associates
The Mustang “Free”, Focus Features, MOCEAN
Trial by Fire “Hope”, Roadside Attractions, AV Squad
Best Music
A Star Is Born “Not Alone”, Warner Bros., GrandSon
Rocketman, Paramount Pictures, Workshop Creative
Us “Enemy”, Universal Pictures, Inside Job
White Boy Rick, “Love”, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Trailer Park, Inc.
Yesterday, Universal Pictures, Motive
Best Thriller
Bird Box “New Children”, Netflix, Wild Card
Escape Room, “Boxes”, Sony, Bond
Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile, “Innocence”, Netflix, TRANSIT
The Lodge “Relentless”, NEON, Zealot
Us, Int’l Trailer “Nightmare”, Universal, Buddha Jones
Best Video Game Trailer
Anthem, “Conviction”, Oats Studios, MOCEAN
Borderlands 3, “Mask of Mayhem” Teaser, 2K Games, Bond
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 – Multiplayer Reveal Trailer, Activision, gnet agency
Skyrim Very Special Edition – Amazon Alexa Trailer, Bethesda Game Studios, gnet agency
The Outer Worlds “Passenger”, Take Two, Buddha Jones
Golden Fleece
Captive State “Run”, Focus Features, Big Picture
Kin “Brothers”, Lionsgate, AV Squad
Serenity “Trailer 2”, Aviron Pictures, InSync PLUS
The Possession of Hannah Grace “WTF”, Screen Gems, The Refinery
Welcome To Marwen “Miracle”, Universal Pictures, Empire Design
Most Original Trailer
Piercing “Pop” Red Band Trailer, UNIVERSAL, Heart Sleeve Creative
Roma “Unforgettable”, Netflix, GrandSon
Searching “Go Dark”, SCREEN GEMS, Heart Sleeve Creative
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs “Differences”, Netflix, AV Squad
Us “Enemy”, Universal Pictures, Inside Job
Best Summer 2019 Blockbuster Trailer
Dark Phoenix “Special”, 20th Century Fox, Wild Card
Godzilla King of the Monsters “Over the Rainbow”, Warner Bros., Statement Advertising
Hobbs & Shaw “Friends”, Universal, Buddha Jones
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum “Conversation”, Lionsgate, AV Squad
Men in Black: International “Universe”, Sony, Rogue Planet
Best Fantasy Adventure
Avengers: Endgame “Reflections”, Marvel Studios, MOCEAN
Bumblebee “Epic”, Paramount Pictures, Create Advertising Group
Captain Marvel “Unstoppable”, Marvel Studios, MOCEAN
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald – Rare ComicCon, Warner Bros., JAX
Godzilla: King of the Monsters “Life”, Warner Bros. Pictures, Trailer Park, Inc.
Best Teaser
Anna “Elite”, Lionsgate, AV Squad
Joker “Maybe Tomorrow”, Warner Bros., JAX
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood “Names”, Sony Pictures, Buddha Jones
Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker – Teaser, The Walt Disney Studios, The Hive
The Girl In The Spider’s Web “Blackmail”, Sony, Wild Card
***
And finally, here’s the extensive list of all of the nominees in every category that will not be presented during the live show.
Best Romance
A Star Is Born “Not Alone”, Warner Bros., GrandSon
A Star is Born “Beautiful”, Warner Bros., Mark Woollen & Associates
Adrift “Bon Voyage”, STX Entertainment, Trailer Park, Inc.
Five Feet Apart “Breathe”, CBS Films, Aspect
Long Shot, “This Guy”, Lionsgate, Trailer Park, Inc.
The Don LaFontane Award for Best Voice Over
A Star is Born “Time”, Warner Bros., Mark Woollen & Associates
Captive State “Legislature”, Focus Features, Buddha Jones
First Man “Greatest Adventure”, Universal Pictures, Inside Job
If Beale Street Could Talk “Teaser”, Annapurna Pictures, Motive
Superpower Dogs “Halo”, IMAX, AV Squad
Trashiest Trailer
Child’s Play “Fun”, Orion, Buddha Jones
Hellboy “Big Red” Red Band Trailer, Lionsgate, Heart Sleeve Creative
Leprechaun Returns, Lionsgate, In House
Piercing “Pop” Red Band Trailer, Universal, Heart Sleeve Creative
The Happytime Murders, “Justice”, STX Entertainment, MOCEAN
Best Motion/Title Graphics
A Simple Favor “Dark Side”, Lionsgate, Trailer Park, Inc.
City of Joy “Joy”, Netflix, Buddha Jones
Irishman, “Shell”, Netflix, Open Road
Piercing “Pop” Red Band Trailer, Universal, Heart Sleeve Creative
Us, Universal Pictures, Mark Woollen & Associates
Best Sound Editing
Bohemian Rhapsody “Cinema Con”, Fox, IGNITION
Searching “Go Dark”, Screen Gems, Heart Sleeve Creative
Serenity “Temptation”, Aviron, Rogue Planet
The Girl In The Spider’s Web “Burn”, Sony Pictures Int’l, AV Squad
Us, Int’l Trailer “Nightmare”, Universal, Buddha Jones
Best Original Score
Avengers: Endgame “Capstone”, Marvel Studios, MOCEAN
I’m Not Here, Rubber Tree Productions, AV Squad
Midsommer “Influence”, A24, AV Squad
The Favourite, Fox Searchlight, Mark Woollen & Associates
Velvet Buzzsaw, Netflix, Motive Creative
Best Independent Trailer (for film budget shot under $1.5Million US)
Tyrel, Magnolia Pictures, Jump Cut
A Boy Called Sailboat, Icandy Films, The Trace House
I’m Not Here, Rubber Tree Productions, AV Squad
Jonathan “Safe”, Well Go USA Entertainment, Sequence Creative
Who Will Write Our History, Abramorama, Katahdin, Twisted Pumpkin Creative
Best Faith Based Trailer
Breakthrough “Together”, Disney, Seismic Productions
Holy Lands, Studio Canal, The Picture Production Company
JINPA “Samsara”, NUROSTAR
Pope Francis – A Man of His Word “Listen”, Focus Features, Zealot
Unbroken: Path to Redemption “Hope”, Universal Pictures, Inside Job
HOME ENT CATEGORIES
Best Home Ent Action
Ant-Man and The Wasp “Bonus Trailer”, Disney Direct-to-Consumer & International, Tiny Hero
Avengers: Infinity War “Announce Trailer”, Disney Direct-to-Consumer & International, Tiny Hero
Mission Impossible: Fallout “Official Blu-ray Trailer”, Paramount, Aspect
Ready Player One Target Wall “Clues”, Warner Bros., Aspect
Solo: A Star Wars Story “Announce Trailer”, Disney Direct-to-Consumer & International, Tiny Hero
Best Home Ent Comedy
Arizona “International New Media”, Universal UK, The Editpool
Crazy Rich Asians, “Target Showcase Wall”, Warner Bros. Pictures, Trailer Park, Inc.
Deadpool 2 “Never Imagined :30”, Fox, Aspect
Deadpool 2 “Baby Legs”, 20th Century Fox, Mob Scene
The Spy Who Dumped Me “New Style”, Lionsgate, Outpost Media
Best Home Ent Drama
A Star Is Born, “Target Showcase Wall”, Warner Bros. Pictures, Trailer Park, Inc.
Bohemian Rhapsody, “Movie Event”, 20th Century Fox, Mob Scene
Bohemian Rhapsody “Live Aid”, 20th Century Fox, Mob Scene
Best Home Ent Family / Animation
Bumblebee “Yellow Lightning”, Paramount Pictures, Paradise Creative
Christopher Robin “Announce Trailer”, Disney Direct-to-Consumer & International, Tiny Hero
Incredibles 2 “Target Showcase Wall”, Disney Direct-to-Consumer & International, Trailer Park, Inc.
Mary Poppins Returns “Be A Child”, Disney Direct-to-Consumer & International, Aspect
Smallfoot “Target Showcase Wall”, Warner Bros. Pictures, Trailer Park, Inc.
Best Home Ent Fantasy Adventure
Ant-Man and the Wasp “Watch Me”, Disney Direct-to-Consumer & International, Trailer Park, Inc.
Aquaman, Target Wall “I Am”, Warner Bros., Aspect
Avengers: Infinity War “Announce Trailer”, Disney Direct-to-Consumer & International, Tiny Hero
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald “Target Wall”, Warner Bros., Seismic Productions
Replicas “VOD Trailer”, Lionsgate Home Entertainment, Ammo Creative
Best Home Ent Horror / Thriller
Bad Times At The El Royale “Feeling Lucky”, 20th Century Fox, Giaronomo Productions
BEAT Season 1 | Prime Video “Core Trailer”, Amazon Studios, Hellinger / Doll Filmproduktion GmbH, BDA Creative GmbH
In Darkness “Listen”, Universal, Silk Factory Ltd
Maze Runner: The Death Cure “Destiny :60”, 20th Century Fox Home Entertainment, TRANSIT
The Meg, “Target Showcase Wall”, Warner Bros. Pictures, Trailer Park, Inc.
FOREIGN TRAILERS
Best Foreign Action Trailer
Big Brother, Well Go USA, Red Circle, Inc.
Drug King, Netflix, Netflix
Girls of the Sun “Survivor”, Cohen Media Group, Rogue Planet
Gogol: A Terrible Vengeance “Final Trailer”, TV3, Andrei Solodovnikov
Master Z: “Ip Man Legacy”, Well Go USA Entertainment, Sequence Creative
Best Foreign Comedy Trailer
Adult Life Skills, Screen Media Films, Zealot UK
Lo Dejo Cuando Quiera, Caravana
Sink or Swim “Competition”, Studio Canal SAS, Empire Design
Super Drags “Heroes”, Netflix, Zealot
Woman at War, Magnolia Pictures, Big Science Film
Best Foreign Documentary Trailer
Eveyln, Grain Media, Intermission Film
Ghosthunter, Madman, The Solid State
Nureyev “International Trailer”, Universal, Silk Factory Ltd
Sharkwater Extinction “Legacy”, D Films, Zealot UK
The Price of Everything, Dogwoof, The Editpool
Best Foreign Drama Trailer
Baby, NUROSTAR
Border “Fairy Tale”, NEON, Zealot
Roma “Unforgettable”, Netflix, GrandSon
Roma “Celebration”, Netflix, Mark Woollen & Associates
Rosie, Element Pictures, Intermission Film
Best Foreign Horror Trailer
8 Trailer – A South African Horror Story, Man Makes A Picture / Rolling Thunder, DutchToast
Look Away, Vertical Entertainment, Zealot UK
Malevolent “International Trailer”, Embankment Films, Silk Factory Ltd
Possum “UK Theatrical Trailer”, Bankside, The Editpool
The Hole In The Ground “UK & IRE Trailer”, Wildcard Distribution, Intermission Film
Most Original Foreign Trailer
Cold War “Fantasy”, Amazon Studios, JAX
Slut In A Good Way “Live Free”, Nacelle, Project X/AV
Temporary Difficulties “Motivation”, Enjoy Movies, Stanislav Ivanov
The Night is Short, Walk On Girl, GKIDS
The Shadow Play, ENLIGHT, YSD
Best Foreign Independent Trailer
Aniara “Bon Voyage”, Magnolia Pictures, AV Squad
Mirai, GKIDS
My Little One, The FIlm Agency, Intermezzo Films, Good Hands
Nureyev, Universal, Silk Factory Ltd
Paris Est A Nous, Netflix, Mark Woollen & Associates
Best Foreign Music Trailer
Abigail, KD Studios, Artemii Shevchenko
Beats “UK Trailer”, Altitude Films, Intermission Film
JINPA “Samsara”, NUROSTAR
MFKZ, GKIDS
Wild Rose “UK Trailer”, Entertainment One, The Picture Production Company
Best Foreign Thriller Trailer
Burning “Bass”, Well Go USA Entertainment, Sequence Creative
Dead Lake, TV3, Andrei Solodovnikov
Stray, Eugeny Makharashvili
The Guilty, Nordisk Film Spring, Intermission Film
The Vanishing “Together”, Saban Films, Zealot
Best Foreign Teaser
122 “Teaser”, Maqam Productions, The Crew
Hidden Man “The Art of War”, NUROSTAR
Shadow, Well Go USA Entertainment, Sequence Creative
The Blackout, TV3, Andrei Solodovnikov
The Collini Case, Constantin Film, Trailerhaus GmbH
TV SPOTS FOR A FEATURE FILM
Best Action TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
Avengers: Endgame “Super Bowl Spot”, The Walt Disney Studios, The Hive
Hobbs & Shaw “New Friends/Super Bowl”, Universal, Buddha Jones
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom “Roar Countdown” :30, Universal, AV Squad
Shazam! “Serious :60”, Warner Bros., Buddha Jones
Venom “Control”, Sony, Wild Card
Best Animation / Family TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
Dumbo “Lullaby”, Disney, Wild Card
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World “Heroes”, Universal Pictures, Inside Job
Incredibles 2, Disney, Trailerhaus GmbH
Mary Poppins Returns “Place”, The Walt Disney Studios, Create Advertising Group
Toy Story 4 “Carnival”, Disney, Workshop Creative
Best Comedy TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
Deadpool 2 “Friends”, 20th Century Fox, Wild Card
Long Shot, “This Guy Cutdown”, Lionsgate, Trailer Park, Inc.
Night School “Music History”, Universal Pictures / BET, Framework
The Favourite “Intrigue”, Fox Searchlight Pictures, Motive
The Upside “Three Strikes”, STX Films, Open Road
Best Drama TV Spot (for a Feature FIlm)
A Star Is Born “A Way Out”, Warner Bros., Mark Woollen & Associates
BlacKkKlansman “Dig it”, Focus Features, Wild Card
Creed 2 “Get Up”, MGM, Big Picture
First Man “Cost”, Universal, AV Squad
If Beale Street Could Talk “Connection”, Annapurna, GrandSon
Best Foreign TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
Hidden Man “The Art of War” :30, NUROSTAR
Image Promo For Movies “Equally Powerful Movies”, TNT4 Channel, TNT4
Paris Est A Nous “Now”, Netflix, Mark Woollen & Associates
Roma “La Casa” :60, Netflix, JAX
Roma “Feel”, Netflix, GrandSon
Best Graphics in a TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
Deadpool 2 “Kittens/DMV”, 20th Century Fox, Wild Card
Irishman, “Shell”, Netflix, Open Road
Roma “Review”, Netflix, GrandSon
Searching “Evidence”, SCREEN GEMS, Heart Sleeve Creative
Solo: A Star Wars Story “Lando Style”, Disney, The Refinery
Best Horror TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
Hereditary “Mother’s Day :30”, A24, AV Squad
Hereditary “Charlie”, A24, Buddha Jones
Pet Sematary “Playing God”, Paramount Pictures, Create Advertising Group
Us “Nightmare SuperBowl :60”, Universal, Buddha Jones
Us “Megacation”, Universal Pictures, Inside Job
Best Music TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
A Star Is Born “12 Notes”, Warner Bros., Mark Woollen & Associates
A Star Is Born “Life”, Warner Bros., Mark Woollen & Associates
Cold Pursuit “Reaper”, Lionsgate Premiere, Red57
Creed 2 “Heart”, Annapurna, Wild Card
Spider-Man Into The Spider-Verse, “Ham”, Sony, Open Road
Best Romance TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
A Star Is Born “Life”, Warner Bros., Mark Woollen & Associates
Isn’t It Romantic “Complete You Cutdown”, Warner Bros., Trailer Park, Inc.
Life Itself “Ask Out”, Amazon Studios, Mark Woollen & Associates
Long Shot “Right One”, Lionsgate, Seismic Productions
Long Shot “This Guy Cutdown”, Lionsgate, Trailer Park, Inc.
Best Thriller TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
Bird Box “Warning”, Netflix, Wild Card
Hereditary “Favorite” :60, A24, AV Squad
The Girl in the Spider’s Web “Siren” :30, Sony Pictures, AV Squad
Us “Nightmare SuperBowl :60”, Universal, Buddha Jones
Widows “Heist Review”, 20th Century Fox, Wild Card
Best Video Game TV Spot
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 “Launch Trailer”, Activision, gnet agency
Fallout 76 “Official Live Action Trailer”, Bethesda Game Studios, gnet agency
Spider-Man “Launch Spot”, Sony Interactive Entertainment, gnet agency
Best Voice Over TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
Ant-Man and The Wasp “War” :30, Disney/Marvel, AV Squad
Escape Room, “Rooms”, Sony, Bond
The Favourite “Intrigue”, Fox Searchlight Pictures, Motive
The Predator “Predators and Prey”, 20th Century Fox, Trailer Park, Inc.
Venom “Control”, Sony, Wild Card
Most Original TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
Deadpool 2 “Friends”, 20th Century Fox, Wild Card
Deadpool 2 “Baby Legs”, 20th Century Fox, Mob Scene
FXX: The Revenant “Snowflakes”, FX Networks, Zealot
How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World “New Year’s Eve”, DreamWorks Animation, MOCEAN
The Favourite “Intrigue”, Fox Searchlight Pictures, Motive
Best Documentary TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
Free Solo “The Edge”, National Geographic, Mark Woollen & Associates
Fyre Fraud, Hulu, Hulu
Momentum Generation, HBO Sports, Giaronomo Productions
They Shall Not Grow Old, “Timeless Cutdown”, Warner Bros. Pictures, Trailer Park, Inc.
Won’t You Be My Neighbor “Kindness”, Focus Features, Mark Woollen & Associates
Best Fantasy Adventure TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
Ant-Man and The Wasp “War” :30, Disney/Marvel, AV Squad
Avengers: Endgame, “Overpower”, Marvel Studios, MOCEAN
Bumblebee “1987”, Paramount Pictures, Create Advertising Group
Captain Marvel “Ready”, Marvel Studios, MOCEAN
Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle “NFL :60”, Netflix, Project X/AV
Best Original Score TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
How To Train Your Dragon 3 “Last Ride”, Dreamworks, Buddha Jones
Mary Poppins Returns “Place”, The Walt Disney Studios, Create Advertising Group
Native Son, HBO, Giaronomo
Sicario: Day of the Soldado “Drive” :30, Sony Pictures, AV Squad
Best Sound Editing in a TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
Captain Marvel “Buckle Up for Safe” :90, Disney/Marvel, AV Squad
Hereditary “Charlie”, A24, Buddha Jones
Roma “Sound Academy”, Netflix, JAX
Sucker Punch, TNT4 Channel, TNT4
The Mule “Again”, Warner Bros., Wild Card
Golden Fleece TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
Equalizer 2 “Protector”, Sony Pictures, Create Advertising Group
Hellboy “Then What”, Lionsgate, Heart Sleeve Creative
Predator “Upgrade”, Fox, Rogue Planet
Proud Mary “High Alert”, Sony, Viacom Velocity
The Possession of Hannah Grace “Next”, Screen Gems, Heart Sleeve Creative
TV SPOTS FOR SERIES
Best Action TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser for a Series
Daredevil Season 3 “Devil”, Netflix/Marvel, Trailer Park, Inc.
Luke Cage: Season 2 “Comeback/Ante Up”, Netflix, AV Squad
The Boys “Spank”, Amazon, Buddha Jones
The Punisher Season 2 “Reunited”, Netflix, MOCEAN
Titans “So Dark (Deadpool)”, Warner Bros., WB Worldwide Television Marketing In House
Best Animation / Family TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser for a Series
Anne With An E “Be Yourself”, Netflix, Big Picture
Biography “1000 Words” : W. Kamau Bell on Chris Rock, A+E Networks, State
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power “I Got This”, Netflix, Trailer Park, Inc.
Voltron Legendary Defender “Season 7 Promo”, Dreamworks Animation, Outpost Media
Watership Down, Netflix, Netflix
Best Comedy TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser for a Series
American Vandal (Season 2) “Explosive Tease”, Netflix, Zealot
Atlanta S2 “Rolling”, FX Networks, In House
Marvelous Mrs. Maisel S2 “Star”, Amazon, Buddha Jones
Tacoma FD “Mustaches”, truTV, Stun
Valley Of The Boom “Revolution”, National Geographic, Ignition Creative
Best Drama TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser for a Series
Escape at Dannemora, Showtime, Mark Woollen & Associates
Game of Thrones Season 8 “Forward”, HBO, JAX
Maniac “Brain Magic”, Netflix, Bond
Ozark: S2 “Jailhouse”, Netflix, TRANSIT
True Detective S3 “Hope 60”, HBO, Bond
Best Documentary/Reality TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser for a Series
Making a Murderer 2 “Never”, Netflix, Wild Card
Our Planet “Home”, Netflix, MOCEAN
Shark Week “Shaq Cage”, Discovery, AV Squad
The Innocent Man “Dream”, Netflix, AV Squad
The Staircase “Justice”, Netflix, JAX
Best Fantasy Adventure TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser for a Series
American Gods Season 2 “Dear God”, Starz, Bond
Game of Thrones Season 8 “Crypt”, HBO, JAX
Stranger Things 3 “Summer Trailer”, Netflix, Trailer Park, Inc.
The Twilight Zone, CBS All Access, Open Road
The Umbrella Academy “Bingo”, Netflix, GrandSon
Best Foreign TV Spot / Trailer / Teaser for a Series
BEAT Season 1 | Prime Video “Core Trailer”, Amazon Studios, Hellinger / Doll Filmproduktion GmbH, BDA Creative GmbH
Flowers S2, Sister Pictures, Zealot UK
Killing Eve, BBC Creative, The Picture Production Company
Arde Madrid “Teaser”, Movistar+, Caravana
My Brilliant Friend, HBO, Motive
Best Graphics in a TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser for a Series
American Horror Story S8 “Hourglass” :45, FX Networks, FX Design
Biography “1000 Words” : W. Kamau Bell on Chris Rock, A+E Networks, State
Fauda “Lior’s True Story”, Netflix, InSync PLUS
Mayans S1 “Calendar” :30, FX Networks, FX Design
Pod Save America “Promo”, HBO, Viewpoint
Best Horror/Thriller TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser for a Series
AHS8: Apocalypse “Shockwave” :30, FX Networks, In House
Castle Rock “Deaver”, Hulu, Trailer Park, Inc.
Chernobyl, HBO, Motive
Homecoming “Forget”, Amazon, Buddha Jones
The Haunting of Hill House “Dreams”, Netflix, Trailer Park, Inc.
Best Music TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser for a Series
American Gods Season 2 “Dear God”, Starz, Bond
Marvelous Mrs. Maisel S2 “Star”, Amazon, Buddha Jones
Stranger Things 3 “Summer Trailer”, Netflix, Trailer Park, Inc.
The Handmaid’s Tale “Dream On”, Hulu, Cricket Pictures
The Haunting of Hill House “Dreams”, Netflix, Trailer Park, Inc.
Best Original Score TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser for a Series
The First 48: “Rahzel: One Man, One Mic”, A+E Networks, Nice Shoes
Game of Thrones Season 8 “Forward”, HBO, JAX
Iron Fist Season 2 “Promise”, Netflix, MOCEAN
The Haunting of Hill House “Dreams”, Netflix, Trailer Park, Inc.
The Twilight Zone, CBS All Access, Open Road
Best Sound Editing in a TV Spot / Trailer / Teaser for a series
Homecoming “Forget”, Amazon, Buddha Jones
Narcos: Mexico, Netflix, Netflix
Stranger Things 3 “Summer Trailer”, Netflix, Trailer Park, Inc.
The Boys “Spank”, Amazon, Buddha Jones
The Twilight Zone, CBS All Access, Open Road
Best Voice Over in a TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser for a Series
Castle Rock S1 “This Place”, Hulu, Hulu
Famous in Love “OMG Whaaat 203” :30, Freeform, AV Squad
Pod Save America “Promo”, HBO, Viewpoint
The Flood, National Geographic,
The Handmaid’s Tale “Morning”, hulu, Wild Card
Most Original TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser for a Series
American Horror Story S8 “Hourglass” :45, FX Networks, FX Design
Atlanta S2 “Rolling”, FX Networks, In House
Maniac “Treatment”, Netflix, Bond
Stranger Things 3 “NYE Countdown”, Netflix, Trailer Park, Inc.
The Handmaid’s Tale “Morning”, hulu, Wild Card
Best Promo for a TV Network
A&E Brand Effect Campaign: Perceptual Arts IDS, A+E Networks, Nice Shoes/Attitude Post the Light
HBO “Beyond the Static”, HBO, Buddha Jones
Hulu “Better Ruins Everything”, Hulu, Big Family Table
Image Promo For Movies “Equally Powerful Movies”, TNT4 Channel, TNT4
National Geographic “Starstruck Nujeen”, National Geographic,
Best Title/Credit Sequence for a Feature Length Film (or Video Game)
Escape Room “Main Title Sequence for Film”, Sony Entertainment, Greenhaus GFX
Nappily Ever After “Main Title Sequence for Film”, Netflix, Greenhaus GFX
Happy Death Day 2 U “Main Title Sequence for Film”, Blumhouse, Greenhaus GFX
Teen Spirit “End Credit Sequence”, Automatik Entertainment, Bond
The Nutcracker and The Four Realms “Title Sequence”, The Walt Disney Studios, The Hive
Best Title/Credit Sequence for a TV/Streaming Series
A&E Investigates, A+E Networks, Sibling Rivalry Yessian
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina “Opening Title Sequence”, Warner Bros., WB Worldwide Television Marketing
In House
Life Is Strange 2 “Main Title”, Square Enix, Create Advertising London
Over Water “Opening Credits Season 1”
The Romanoffs “Opening Credit Sequence”, Amazon Prime Studios, The Refinery
Best Promo for a OTO or Special
Amy Schumer: Growing “Dignified”, Netflix, Big Picture, Okay Fine
Discovery Shark Week “Crest”, Discovery Channel, 2C Creative
Ellen DeGeneres: Relatable “Moves”, Netflix, Big Picture
HBO Brand “Golden Globes Promo”, HBO, HBO
The Clinton Affair “Cover-up”, A+E Networks, Sibling Rivalry
PRINT & INNOVATIVE
FEATURE FILM POSTERS
Best Action Poster
Creed II “Dolby”, Annapurna, Concept Arts
John Wick 3 “Standoff One-Sheet”, Lionsgate, LA/Lindeman Associates
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom “Ancient Futures”, Universal, Concept Arts
Mission: Impossible – Fallout “Yellowstone”, Paramount, Concept Arts
Best Animation / Family Movie Poster
A Dog’s Way Home, Sony Pictures Entertainment, WORKS ADV
Dumbo, Disney, LA/Lindeman Associates
Incredibles 2 “Ironing Board”, Disney, LA/Lindeman Associates
The Lion King, Disney, LA/Lindman Associates
Best Billboard
Mary Poppins Returns “The Grove Billboard”, Walt Disney Motion Pictures, The M Factor
Roma “Billboard”, Netflix, Concept Arts
The Meg “Breakfast”, WB, Concept Arts
The Punisher Season 2 “Digital Billboard”, Netflix, gnet agency
Best Comedy Poster
Isn’t It Romantic, Warner Bros., WORKS ADV
Little, Universal Pictures, The Refinery
Night School “Illustrated Wildpost”, Universal, LA/Lindeman Associates
The Hustle, UA Releasing, Concept Arts
Best Documentary Poster
Kusama Infinity, Magnolia Pictures, Jump Cut
Free Solo, National Geographic,
The Clinton Affair, A+E Networks, Gravillis, Inc./ Sibling Rivalry
The Portal, Stillness Project, The Trace House
Best Drama Poster
A Star Is Born, WB, Concept Arts
Green Book, Universal Pictures, The Refinery
I’m Not Here, Rubber Tree Productions, BLT Communications
Roma, Netflix, Concept Arts
Best Fantasy Adventure Poster
Captain Marvel “Dolby Poster”, Disney, LA/Lindeman Associates
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, Warner Bros., WORKS ADV
The Avengers: Endgame “Payoff One-Sheet”, Disney, LA/Lindeman Associates
The Avengers: Infinity War “Payoff One-Sheet”, Disney, LA/Lindeman Associates
Best Foreign Poster
Burning, Well Go USA Entertainment, Palaceworks, INC.
Clara “Never Stop Looking”, D Films, Champ & Pepper
Firecrackers, “Burn to Shine”, Good Deed Entertainment, Champ & Pepper
Lo Que Podriamos Ser “Shhhhh!!!”, Los Gueros Films / Qkramacara Films, ART KINGDOM
Best Horror Poster
Escape Room, Sony Pictures Entertainment, WORKS ADV
Halloween, Universal, LA/Lindeman Associates
The Curse of La Llorona, Warner Bros. Pictures, Cold Open
The Nun, WB, Concept Arts
Best Independent Poster
Little Woods, NEON, Jump Cut
I’m Not Here, Rubber Tree Productions, BLT Communications
Private Life, Netflix, P+A
The Souvenir, A24, P+A
Best International Poster
Bohemian Rhapsody “Intl One Sheet”, 20th Century Fox, WORKS ADV
Roma “Intl One Sheet”, Netflix, P+A
The Avengers: Endgame, Disney, LA/Lindeman Associates
The Darkest Minds, 20th Century Fox, Cold Open
Best Motion Poster
Deadpool 2 “Piccadilly Lights”, 20th Century Fox UK, Create Advertising London
Dumbo “Beverly Center Motion Poster”, Walt Disney Motion Pictures, The M Factor
Glass “Motion Posters”, Universal, LA/Lindeman Associates
Mary Poppins Returns “Weather Responsive Motion Poster”, Walt Disney Motion Pictures, The M Factor
Best Summer 2019 Blockbuster Poster
Aladdin, Disney, LA/Lindeman Associates
Hobbs & Shaw, Universal, LA/Lindeman Associates
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood “Teaser”, Sony Pictures Entertainment, WORKS ADV
The Lion King, Disney, LA/Lindeman Associates
Best Teaser Poster
Birds Of Passage, The Orchard, P+A
Bohemian Rhapsody, 20th Century Fox, WORKS ADV
Creed II “Adonis Teaser”, Annapurna, Concept Arts
John Wick 3, Lionsgate, LA/Lindeman Associates
Best Thriller Poster
The Swerve, Spark Chamber, Jump Cut
Glass, Universal, LA/Lindeman Associates
Greta, Focus Features, P+A
The Predator, Fox, Concept Arts
Best Video Game Poster
Astroneer “Main Key Art”, System Era Softworks
Astroneer “Discovery Poster”, System Era Softworks,
Civilization “Key Art”, 2K Games, Ignition Creative
Prey: Mooncrash, ArkaneStudios/Bethesda Softworks, Hammer Creative
Best Wildposts
A Dog’s Journey “Wildposts”, Universal, Concept Arts
Creed II “Wildposts”, Annapurna, Concept Arts
Roma “Wildposts”, Netflix, Concept Arts
Venom “Wildposts”, Sony, LA/Lindeman Associates
Most Original Poster
Glass “Cracked”, Universal, LA/Lindeman Associates
I Think We’re Alone Now “Chaos”, Momentum Pictures, Champ & Pepper
Rodents of Unusual Size, Independent Lens PBS, ITVS, ITVS
POSTERS: STREAMING SERIES
Best Animation/Family Poster for a TV/Streaming Series
Castlevania, Netflix, InSync PLUS
Dallas & Robo, YouTube Originals, Cold Open
Next Gen “LP”, Netflix, Netflix
Next Gen “LP Vertical”, Netflix, Netflix
Best Comedy Poster for a TV/Streaming Series
Good Omens: Season 1 “One Sheet”, Amazon, P+A
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, HBO, The Refinery
Wayne, YouTube Originals, Cold Open
Young Sheldon “Norman Rockwell Key Art”, Warner Bros., WB Worldwide Television Marketing In House
Best Documentary/Reality Poster for a TV/Streaming Series
Formula 1 “Drive to Survive”, Netflix, Netflix
Real Time with Bill Maher “And Nothing But”, HBO, Concept Arts
The Inventor “One Sheet”, HBO, LA/Lindeman Associates
This Giant Beast That Is The Global Economy, Amazon Studios, Cold Open
Best Drama/Action Poster for a TV/Streaming Series
Black Mirror Bandersnatch, Netflix, The Refinery
Mayans S1 “Oscar Magellenes”, FX Networks, In House
Sharp Objects, HBO, LA/Lindeman Associates
The First, Hulu, P+A
Best Horror/Thriller Poster for a TV/Streaming Series
Ghoul “Alt Art”, Netflix, The Refinery
Ghoul “Main Art”, Netflix, The Refinery
Preacher, AMC, LA/Lindeman Associates
Tell Me A Story, CBS All-Access, LA/Lindeman Associates
Best WildPosts for a TV/Streaming Series
American Gods: Season 2 “Character Banners”, Starz, P+A
Doom Patrol “Character Posters”, Warner Bros., WB Worldwide Television Marketing In House
Mayans S1 “Wild Post”, FX Networks, In House
Ozark “Wildposts”, Netflix, The Refinery
INNOVATIVE ADVERTISING
Most Innovative Advertising for a Feature Film
Deadpool 2, “Ashes”, 20th Century Fox, MOCEAN
First Man VR Experience: Apollo 11, NBC Universal, Create Advertising Group
Free Solo “Climbing El Capitan 360 Video”, National Geographic,
Mid90s “Tiny Ass Board”, A24, GrandSon
Us “11:11”, Universal Pictures, Inside Job
Most Innovative Advertising for a TV/Streaming Series
Castle Rock S1 “Campaign”, Hulu, Cause + Effect; Unfold
Discovery Shark Week “Crest”, Discovery Channel, 2C Creative
Stranger Things 3 “NYE Countdown”, Netflix, Trailer Park, Inc.
The Handmaid’s Tale S2 “Campaign”, Hulu, Percival & Associates (P+A); 15/40; Unfold; VaynerMedia
Valley Of The Boom “Right Idea, Wrong Time Ep. 1 Pets.com”, National Geographic, Ignition Creative
Best Viral Campaign
BlacKkKlansman “Digital Campaign”, Focus Features, GrandSon
Eighth Grade “Digital Campaign”, A24, GrandSon
Hereditary “Digital Campaign”, A24, Bond
Hulu “World Record Egg”, Hulu, Egg Gang
Once Upon a Deadpool, “Viral Campaign”, 20th Century Fox, MOCEAN
Best TrailerByte for a Feature Length Film
Escape Room “Puzzle”, Sony Pictures, Project X/AV
Mid90s “Tiny Ass Board”, A24, GrandSon
Searching “Her Call For Help 9×16”, Screen Gems, Heart Sleeve Creative
Spider-Man Into The Spider-Verse, “Ham”, Sony, Open Road
The Girl in the Spider’s Web “Cleanse”, Sony Picture International, Zealot
Best TrailerByte for a TV/Streaming Series
At Home with Amy Sedaris “Swipe Up for Amy Sedaris”, truTV, truTV
Daredevil Season 3 “Dex Insta”, Netflix, MOCEAN
Our Planet, “Frog”, Netflix, MOCEAN
Thursday Night Football Presents: Parker Strong: How the New England Patriots Became Super Heroes | TNF Presents, NFL Media, NFL Media
Valley Of The Boom “Right Idea, Wrong Time Ep. 2 Flooz”, National Geographic, Ignition Creative
Best Radio/Audio Spot (All Genres)
A Star is Born “Experience”, Warner Bros., Mark Woollen & Associates
Love, Death & Robots “Anti Radio”, Netflix, Create Advertising Group
Super Troopers 2 HE “Radio Check”, 20th Century Fox, The Refinery
The Possession of Hannah Grace “Holiday Radio”, SCREEN GEMS, Heart Sleeve Creative
Won’t You Be My Neighbor “Faith”, Focus Features, Mark Woollen & Associates
