Godzilla and King Kong are ready to rumble in the first Godzilla vs. Kong poster. The stylish, ominous poster arrives ahead of the film’s first trailer, which is set to drop on Sunday, January 24. The Adam Wingard-directed flick is the latest in Legendary’s MonsterVerse, which kicked-off with Godzilla, continued with Kong: Skull Island, and recently unleashed Godzilla: King of the Monsters. Check out the Godzilla vs. Kong poster below.

There it is: the Godzilla vs. Kong movie poster. And sure enough, it’s pretty damn cool! I’m not at all surprised about that, as the marketing for the MonsterVerse films has been pretty damn great across the board. The problem is the movies themselves, which have been disappointing. Gareth Edwards’ 2014 Godzilla has some stunning sequences, but the human characters were so dull that the movie suffered as a result. Kong: Skull Island, released in 2017, was entertaining, but I’ll confess that it was also forgettable – the minute I finished watching the movie most of its scenes evaporated from my memory, like a dream that fades the second you wake up.

Then there was Godzilla: King of the Monsters, which featured some stunning trailers but ended up being the worst entry in the franchise to date. Not even the always-welcomed presence of Vera Farmiga could save it. Will Godzilla vs. Kong succeed where the others have failed? Boy, I hope so! It would be nice if one of these movies came out and ended up being good, ya know?

Adam Wingard directs Godzilla vs. Kong, and he’s a filmmaker who is hit or miss. I loved The Guest and really enjoyed You’re Next, but his Blair Witch movie was a major misfire, and no one seemed to care for his Netflix take on Death Note. This is definitely the biggest film Wingard has made, so it’ll be interesting to see how he works on this sort of scale.

Godzilla vs. Kong stars Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Jessica Henwick, Julian Dennison, Kyle Chandler, and Demián Bichir, and has the following synopsis:

In a time when monsters walk the Earth, humanity’s fight for its future sets Godzilla and Kong on a collision course that will see the two most powerful forces of nature on the planet collide in a spectacular battle for the ages. As Monarch embarks on a perilous mission into uncharted terrain and unearths clues to the Titans’ origins, a human conspiracy threatens to wipe the creatures, both good and bad, from the face of the earth forever.

Since this is a Warner Bros. release it’s hitting theaters and HBO Max on the same day – March 26, 2021. As you wait for that release date you’ll be able to watch the Godzilla vs. Kong trailer, which is due to arrive this Sunday, January 24.