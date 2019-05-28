You can’t enter a clash of kaiju titans without a little music, and Godzilla: King of the Monsters has a soundtrack to match its earth-shuddering spectacle. The soundtrack for the upcoming Legendary monster movie has been released online, along with highlights of the solo themes for the three new kaiju monsters who will be butting heads with the King. Listen to the entire Godzilla King of the Monsters soundtrack below.

Acclaimed composer Bear McCreary — who has composed for some fan-favorite geek properties like Battlestar Galactica, The Walking Dead, and Outlander — is bringing the thunder for his score to Godzilla: King of the Monsters. The entire soundtrack has been released online for your listening pleasure, but first a few highlights can be seen on YouTube. These include the solo kaiju themes for Rodan, Ghidorah, and Mothra, the imposing monsters who will give Godzilla a run for his money.

For longtime Godzilla fans, these themes may bring up some nostalgic emotions for them — they all include the original classic themes as they first appeared in the original Japanese films.

Another cool thing to note: in the main title theme for Godzilla: King of the Monsters, McCreary folds in the original theme for the kaiju monster that first appeared in the Japanese 1954 Godzilla — a first for a Hollywood Godzilla movie.

Listen to the entire Godzilla soundtrack below.

Directed by Michael Dougherty (Trick ‘r Treat, Krampus), Godzilla: King of the Monsters also stars Zhang Ziyi, Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga, Millie Bobby Brown, O’Shea Jackson Jr., and Ken Watanabe.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters opens in theaters on May 31, 2019.