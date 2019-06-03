In Gloria Bell, Julianne Moore plays “free-spirited divorcée who spends her days at a straitlaced office job and her nights at L.A. dance clubs.” The A24 film comes from Sebastián Lelio, remaking his own 2013 Chilean-Spanish drama Gloria. A24 and Lionsgate are bringing Gloria Bell to home media this week, and in anticipation of that, we’re revealing an exclusive clip below.

Gloria Bell Clip

“The thing that seemed so interesting to me,” Julianne Moore says in the video above, “is that the only people who see Gloria intimately, other than Gloria herself, is the audience.” Director Sebastián Lelio adds that the idea for the film came from observing his mother, and women of a certain age. He also adds that he wasn’t originally interested in directing a remake of his own film, but that changed when he met Julianne Moore. In the film, Moore plays “Gloria, a free-spirited divorcée who spends her days at a straitlaced office job and her nights at L.A. dance clubs. One evening, Gloria meets Arnold (John Turturro) — and finds herself in a new romance that shows her love can strike at any time.” Brad Garrett, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Rita Wilson, Sean Astin, and Holland Taylor also star.

Gloria Bell is now available on digital, and is arriving On Demand, Blu-ray and DVD June 4. The Blu/DVD release contains the following features: