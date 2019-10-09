If you were pumped to see Ang Lee‘s Gemini Man in the 120 frames-per-second high frame rate 4K 3D format that director Ang Lee intended, you might want to sit down for some bad news. Not a single movie theater in America will be screening Lee’s film in that desired format. On top of that, only 14 theaters in the country will be able to screen something close to what Lee wanted – 3D with 120fps high frame rate, but no 4K.

I’m not too wild about the concept of High Frame Rate films – like Peter Jackson’s Hobbit trilogy, for instance. I know some filmmakers think it might be the future, but to me, it looks like big-screen motion smoothing, giving the visuals a soap opera effect. But HFR is exactly what director Ang Lee wanted for his new film Gemini Man, starring Will Smith.

“You get people excited, I think it’s the detail [you] get to see it,” Lee said of the 4K 3D HFR format he cooked-up for Gemini Man. “I think that’s new a kind of filmmaking, and I think it’s this kind of staging [frontal], in and out of the perspective, a first-person-third-person kind of exchange. It’s a different kind of language, involvement, for both the filmmaker and the viewer.”

Unfortunately, theaters across the nation are unable to comply with Lee’s wishes. According to Polygon, no theater in America is equipped to screen the film in Lee’s desired format. The best movie theaters in the states can do is present Gemini Man in 3D with a 120 HFR rate in 2K. These are the 14 theaters that will offer such an experience to moviegoers:

AMC Aventura Mall 24 – Miami, FL

AMC Century City 15 – Los Angeles, CA

AMC Del Amo 18 – Los Angeles, CA

AMC Disney Springs 24 – Orlando, FL

AMC Elmwood Palace 20 – New Orleans, LA

AMC Flatiron Crossing 14 – Denver, CO

AMC Hawthorn 12 – Chicago, IL

AMC Lincoln Square 13 – New York, NY

AMC Metreon 16 – San Francisco, CA

AMC North Point 12 – Atlanta, GA

AMC River East 21 – Chicago, IL

AMC Town Square 18 – Las Vegas, NV

AMC White Marsh 16 – Baltimore, MD

AMC Willowbrook 24 – Houston, TX

It’s also worth noting that of these 14 theaters, only the Dolby Cinema screen at each of those locations will be playing the film in Dolby Vision 3D HFR at 120 fps. There will also be theaters showing the film in 4K without 3D or HFR. Personally, I’m fine with all of this. I avoid 3D like the plague, and as I mentioned above, I think HFR just doesn’t look right. But I also appreciate that Lee and his crew went through a lot of trouble to shoot the film a certain way, and it must be disappointing to learn that the fruits of their labor will mostly go unseen.

Gemini Man opens October 11.