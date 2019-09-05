If I were to ask you to tell me the first piece of music you think of when you think about Star Wars, there may be a half a dozen John Williams cues that would be fighting for the top spot. But when it comes to in-world music from the Star Wars galaxy, there isn’t nearly as much to dig into.

The most famous track has to be the song playing when Luke Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi first enter the Mos Eisley cantina, and now that song has gotten a remixed version that’s playing in Oga’s Cantina at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. The theme park land’s soundtrack will be available tomorrow, but you can listen to the remixed version of your favorite cantina jam below right now.



Galaxy’s Edge Soundtrack: Mad About Mad About Me

As far as in-world music in the Star Wars franchise goes, a brief song can be heard in Maz Kanata’s place in The Force Awakens, there are a couple of tracks from Jabba’s palace in Return of the Jedi (all hail Sy Snootles and the Max Rebo Band), and Williams’ memorable “Imperial March” was used as a propaganda anthem for the Empire in Solo: A Star Wars Story. But none of those songs can possibly compete with Figrin D’an and the Modal Nodes’ jizz banger (yes, it’s actually called that) known as “Mad About Me,” that ultra-catchy tune that’s seared its way into the heads of everyone who’s ever heard it.

Visitors to Galaxy’s Edge may have heard DJ R-3X spinning this track in person at Oga’s, along with other fascinating in-world audio, like Wookiee shampoo commercials and commentary on a holochess game playing over the speakers in the park. But for those who haven’t had a chance to venture to Disneyland or Disney World since Galaxy’s Edge opened, you’ll be able to hear this song and 17 others on Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge – Oga’s Cantina: R-3X’s Playlist #1, which drops on September 6, 2019.