Last night we were invited to help celebrate the grand opening of the Funko store on Hollywood Boulevard. The 40,000 square-foot Funko Hollywood store will officially open to the public on Monday, November 18, 2019, with a ton of instagramable photo ops featuring characters and locations ranging from Disney animation, Marvel, Game of Thrones, Harry Potter, Stranger Things, Jurassic Park, It, DC, Star Wars and much much more. Watch our video preview of the Funko store!



Funko opened its first Funko store at its headquarters in Everett Washington, and it has quickly become a huge tourist destination even though it’s located almost an hour outside of Seattle. That store was only 17,000 square feet, so the new Hollywood location is almost two and a half times larger. This means more lifesize Funko Pop photos ops to get your photo with, and an endless labyrinth of rooms themed upon your favorite franchises, each featuring tons of Funko and Loungefly goodies that you’ll want to buy. They also have some Funko Pop figures that will be exclusive to the store — so if you’re a collector it’s a must-visit.

I’m honestly shocked that this is a free-to-enter store. I’ve paid over $20 for Instagram experiences which were not even one-tenth as cool. I predict this will quickly become one of the best-rated tourist stops on Hollywood Blvd.

While the store officially opens on Monday, November 18, 2019, be warned that Funko already sold out of fan-reservation slots for the first couple days of its opening, so wait until at least November 20th 20 check out the store.

