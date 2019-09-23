Disney has debuted a new Frozen 2 trailer just in time for fall, a season that will be a key element in the sequel to the wildly popular 2013 fantasy-adventure movie. Leaves are a-swirling and wreaking havoc on the kingdom of Arendelle in Frozen 2, leading sisters Elsa and Anna to embark on a quest to save their kingdom and unearth the secrets to Elsa’s powers. Along the way, they meet a host of new characters, who are revealed along with their voice actors in the new Frozen 2 trailer.

Frozen 2 ups the ante in as many ways as possible: more action, higher stakes, and an even more star-studded voice cast in addition to returning stars Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff, and Josh Gad. The new additions include Alfred Molina as the voice of Elsa and Anna’s father, Martha Plimpton as a queen of a nomadic tribe, and Jason Ritter as a character named Ryder — a name that Disney is apparently fond of, though I doubt he’ll reach the dashing heights of Tangled‘s Flynn Rider.

See the new character descriptions and voice cast below.

KING AGNARR – The son of King Runeard, King Agnarr is married to Queen Iduna, and is Anna and Elsa’s father. King Agnarr loves his family, and would do anything to ensure his daughters’ wellbeing and safety . Alfred Molina lends his voice to King Agnarr.

YELANA – The unspoken leader of the nomadic Northuldra. She is fiercely protective of her family and community but is known to soften when people show an understanding of nature and their environment. Martha Plimpton was called on to bring Yelana to life.

HONEYMAREN – A member of the Northuldra, Honeymaren is a true free spirit and wants nothing more than to bring peace to the enchanted forest. She is bold and brave, with a reverence for the magic of nature. Rachel Matthews provides the voice of Honeymaren.

RYDER – Eager and fun, Honeymaren’s brother Ryder embraces life with optimism. Ryder’s love of reindeer might just rival Kristoff’s – but unlike Kristoff, Ryder has never roamed the great plains outside of the Enchanted Forest. He longs to embrace the world and venture beyond the magical mist. Jason Ritter lends his voice to Ryder.

BRUNI – Curious and cute, this salamander inhabits the Enchanted Forest. Though shy at first, Bruni can't help but be drawn to Elsa's icy magic and enjoys the cool snowflake treats she creates.

Frozen 2 is directed by Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, with songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez composing all-new songs. Frozen 2 opens in theaters on November 22, 2019.