Nearly one hundred years after they first hit theaters, the classic Universal Monster films remain timeless allegories about the complicated, conflicted nature of mankind. Now Vice Press and Bottleneck Gallery are aiming to pay homage to films like Dracula, The Wolf Man, The Mummy, and more with a new poster and print collection dedicated to the Universal Monsters, and it kicks off this week with Anthony Petrie‘s twisted take on Frankenstein. Check out the full piece below and find out how to get your hands on one.



Vice Press and Bottleneck Gallery have secured licensing rights from Universal City Studios LLC, and in the coming months, they’ll be unveiling posters and art prints dedicated to movies like Dracula, Frankenstein, The Mummy, The Invisible Man, The Bride of Frankenstein, The Wolf Man, Phantom of the Opera, and Creature From The Black Lagoon. A number of different artists will be contributing to the series, and it kicks off with Anthony Petrie’s terrific take on director James Whale‘s seminal 1931 adaptation of Frankenstein, which featured a star-making turn from a then-unknown actor named Boris Karloff.

Frankenstein Poster

Regular Edition

24 x 36 inches

175

$50

Glow in the Dark Variant

24 x 36 inches

100

$65

The accompanying description says that these prints “display both the fragility of Frankenstein’s Monster and the obsessive nature of the mind that saw his creation,” and I’m a big fan of the purposefully imperfect, tactile, analogue feel that Petrie brings to this. What a cool way to tap into the fractured, piecemeal nature of this iconic character. I also love the inclusion of the flower in the bottom left; for a lesser artist, depicting Frankenstein’s monster may have resulted in something that was purely scary or intimidating, but Petrie found a way to find a way to include some insight into the character’s softer side as well. This is an incredibly strong start to what we’re hoping will be a fantastic collection, so stay tuned for information about future entries as it arrives.

The posters go on sale on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, and can be purchased at Vice Press and Bottleneck Gallery‘s websites. Here’s one of the most famous clips from the 1931 classic: