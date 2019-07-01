Mike Newell‘s beloved 1994 rom-com Four Weddings and a Funeral is a bonafide classic that launched Hugh Grant to floppy-haired stardom and started a long partnership with the star and screenwriter Richard Curtis that blessed us with even more era-defining romantic-comedies. Now Four Weddings and a Funeral is getting a modern update for Hulu by notable rom-com lover Mindy Kaling. But this time, instead of a young and bashful Hugh Grant, we’re following the romantic trials and tribulations of Game of Thrones‘ Nathalie Emmanuel and her colorful group of American friends reuniting at a London wedding. Watch the Four Weddings and a Funeral trailer below.

Four Weddings and a Funeral Trailer

Well that certainly was a charm and a half. The Four Weddings and a Funeral trailer fully embraces its rom-com roots, introducing Emmanuel’s Maya as she runs into a handsome man at an airport (who she fittingly describes as Ryan Gosling dipped in caramel), only to learn that he is in a relationship with her friend. But that’s not the end of the story, of course, and Maya and her friends’ romantic travails will only go through more up and downs throughout the miniseries created by Mindy Kaling and Matt Warburton. The series also stars Nikesh Patel, Rebecca Rittenhouse, and John Paul Reynolds.

Kaling is a proven rom-com fan, working romantic-comedy hallmarks into her series The Mindy Project, which was as delightful a subversion of the genre as it was an homage to it. I have hope that she’ll do justice to Four Weddings and a Funeral, though the trailer’s emphasis on romance over the quirky friend group does make me hesitate a bit — one of the reasons Four Weddings is so successful and not overly schmaltzy are the slice-of-life moments between friends, and the broad comedy, of course. This trailer already feels a bit sitcom-y to me, but that’s the nature of a miniseries adaptation. Perhaps we’ll see if this adaptation succeeds once it hits Hulu later this month.

Here is the synopsis for Four Weddings and a Funeral:

Maya, the young communications director for a New York senatorial campaign, receives a wedding invitation from her college schoolmate now living in London. She leaves her professional and personal life behind, in favor of traveling to England and reconnecting with old friends and ends up in the midst of their personal crises. Relationships are forged and broken, political scandals exposed, London social life lampooned, love affairs ignited and doused, and of course there are four weddings… and a funeral.

Four Weddings and a Funeral premieres on Hulu on July 31, 2019.