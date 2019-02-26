The fast-paced, somewhat goofy Finding Steve McQueen trailer makes this heist comedy look like a weird hybrid of Baby Driver, The Old Man and the Gun and The Nice Guys. Except…it doesn’t look as good as any of those films. But any movie with William Fichtner can’t be all bad! Despite the title, this doesn’t have anything to do with the real Steve McQueen. Instead, it’s about a group of criminals who plan to rip off the money from Richard Nixon’s illegal slush fund. Watch the Finding Steve McQueen trailer below.

Finding Steve McQueen Trailer

In Finding Steve McQueen (which should not be confused with the upcoming film Chasing Bullitt, which actually is about Steve McQueen), “an unlikely gang of thieves attempt to steal $30 million in illegal campaign contributions from President Richard Nixon’s secret fund, the plan quickly goes sideways, prompting the biggest manhunt in FBI history.”

Sounds fun. This is certainly a zippy trailer, full of loud music, fast cars, and abrupt comic beats. Will it all work in the end? And just what does any of this have to do with Steve McQueen? I don’t know, I guess I’ll have to see the movie to find out.

Finding Steve McQueen stars Travis Fimmel, Rachael Taylor, William Fichtner, Lily Rabe, Rhys Coiro, and Forest Whitaker. When Finding Steve McQueen was first announced back in 2016, Kate Bosworth was listed among the cast as well, but she seems to have dropped out since then.

Mark Steven Johnson is the man behind the camera here. You might remember him as the director of both the Ben Affleck Daredevil movie and the Nicolas Cage Ghost Rider movie. He also wrote both of the Grumpy Old Men films, and Christopher Robin. That’s quite an eclectic resume. The script comes courtesy of Keith Sharon (Showtime) and Ken Hixon (City by the Sea).

“I’m excited to see this caliber of talent come together on a project that has been near and dear to my heart for some time,” said producer Anthony Mastromauro when the project was first announced. “Mark Steven Johnson has put together a wonderful cast led by Travis Fimmel, who I believe is a movie star in the making, and I’m thrilled to have him lead a truly fantastic cast.”

Finding Steve McQueen opens in both theaters and on digital and On Demand on March 15, 2019.