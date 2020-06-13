Put on your dancing shoes because Netflix has a new dance comedy film. Feel the Beat stars Descendants star Sofia Carson, in her first leading role in a non-Disney film, as a selfish Broadway dancer who returns to her small Wisconsin hometown to train a group of young misfit students for a big dance competition. Watch the Feel the Beat trailer below.

Feel the Beat Trailer

In Feel the Beat, Carson stars as talented but selfish dancer April, whose disastrous run-in with a famous Broadway choreographer gets her banished from the professional dancing scene. April returns to her small Wisconsin town with her tail beneath her legs, and ends up being dragged into coaching a misfit group of young dancers by her former enthusiastic dance teacher (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend‘s Donna Lynne Champlin). You know what happens next: April gets invested in teaching her young dangers after she sees a chance to return to Broadway with a high-profile competition, but the person who learns the most…is her.

Feel the Beat seems like a cross between the cutthroat competition, and subtle satire, of Bring It On, mixed with the quirky comedy of Little Miss Sunshine. But for the most part, Feel the Beat appears to mostly be a vehicle for a former Disney star in an easily digestible, but likely forgettable family comedy that is one step away from being a Hallmark movie romance. But fans of Carson may be excited to see her in a non-Disney movie lead role, opposite one of the handsome dudes from The Half of It, too.

Feel the Beat is directed by Elissa Down from a script written by Beautiful Boy writers Michael Armbruster and Shawn Ku. It is produced by Susan Cartsonis and Clement Bauer with Brent Emery, Suzanne Farwell and Aaron Barnet serving as executive producers.

The movie stars Sofia Carson (The Descendants, Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists), Wolfgang Novogratz (The Half of It), and Donna Lynne Champlin (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), as well as Rex Lee, Brandon Kyle Goodman, Lidya Jewett, Sadie Lapidus, Johanna Colón, Shaylee Mansfield, Shiloh Nelson, Justin Allan, Carina Battrick, Kai Zen, Marissa Jaret Winokur, Enrico Colantoni, and Dennis Andres.

Here is the synopsis for Feel the Beat:

After failing to find success on Broadway, April (Sofia Carson) returns to her small hometown and reluctantly is recruited to train a misfit group of young dancers for a big competition.

Feel the Beat debuts exclusively on Netflix on June 19, 2020.