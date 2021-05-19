Get ready to spend your summer on Fear Street. Netflix is releasing all three movies comprising its R-rated Fear Street Trilogy, based on R.L. Stine’s beloved book series, over the course of three weeks in July, giving a whole new definition to binge-watching. Watch the Fear Street trilogy teaser below.

Fear Street Trilogy Teaser

Netflix knows you like binge-watching, which is why the streamer is giving its Fear Street film trilogy a unique release: releasing all three movies over three consecutive weeks this July. FEAR STREET PART 1: 1994 will hit Netflix on July 2, 2021, FEAR STREET PART 2: 1978 will follow on July 9, 2021, and finally FEAR STREET PART 3: 1666 will close out the trilogy on July 16, 2021.

“We filmed all three Fear Street movies over one crazy, bloody summer,” Leigh Janiak, director of the Fear Street Trilogy, said. “It’s a dream that audiences now get to experience the story in the same way – back to back to back, with only a week of waiting in between. I can’t wait to welcome everyone into the world of Fear Street in 1994, 1978 and 1666!”

The films are based on the book series of the same name by renowned children’s horror writer R.L. Stine, first published in 1989. But whereas the Fear Street books were aimed at teenagers, the film trilogy will be rated-R, Stine confirmed.

“Fear Street fans are in for a treat – and some major surprises. Readers know that the book series is rated PG. But the movies are rated R,” R.L. Stine said in a statement. “That means a lot more thrills – and a lot more terror! I have seen Leigh Janiak’s epic trilogy releasing on Netflix in July and I can tell you the scares and the SCREAMS are more than I ever expected. What fun to see the horrors of Shadyside come to life!”

All three Fear Street films are directed by Janiak. Phil Graziadei & Leigh Janiak wrote Part 1: 1994, Zak Olkewicz and Leigh Janiak penned Part 2: 1978, and Phil Graziadei & Leigh Janiak and Kate Trefry wrote the script for Part 3: 1666. The cast for all three films include stars such as Maya Hawke, Sadie Sink, Gillian Jacobs, and more.

Here’s the synopsis for the Fear Street Trilogy:

In 1994, a group of teenagers discovers that the terrifying events that have haunted their town for generations may all be connected — and that they may be the next targets. Based on R.L. Stine’s best selling horror series, the trilogy follows the nightmare through Shadyside’s sinister history.

The Fear Street Trilogy begins streaming on Netflix on July 2, 2021.