(Welcome to …And More, our no-frills, zero B.S. guide to when and where you can watch upcoming movies and shows, and everything else you could possibly stand to know.)

This July, Netflix is going to do something unique: release an entire film trilogy in the span of three weeks. The Fear Street Trilogy draws inspiration from the teen-centric horror of R.L. Stine, telling a multi-generational story set in the fictional town of Shadyside. Below you’ll find everything you need to know about the Fear Street trilogy.

Fear Street Release Date And Where You Can Watch It

Fear Street Part 1: 1994 arrives on July 2, 2021. Fear Street Part 2: 1978 drops on July 9, 2021. And Fear Street Part 3: 1666 will be released on July 16, 2021. All three films are headed right to Netflix, creating a trilogy of feature films all released in one month, which hasn’t really ever happened before as far as I can tell. You’re a trendsetter, Fear Street!

What is Fear Street?

Fear Street is a trilogy of horror films inspired by the work of R.L. Stine. In addition to his immortal Goosebumps series, which were geared towards younger readers, Stine also had the Fear Street series which was targeted at teens. While that may make you think this movie trilogy is going to be watered-down for young viewers, that’s far from the truth. All three entries are R-rated – so hide the kids.

“The thing that ties Fear Street to people all over the world is that we all have the same fears,” said Stine. “It doesn’t matter what country you’re in, everyone is afraid of the dark, or afraid somebody’s lurking in the closet, or afraid of being in some strange new place they’ve never been before. We all have the same fears.”

Fear Street Synopsis

Here’s the synopsis for the trilogy as a whole:

In 1994, a group of teenagers discover the terrifying events that have haunted their town for generations may all be connected — and they may be the next targets. Based on R.L. Stine’s best-selling horror series, FEAR STREET follows Shadyside’s sinister history through a nightmare 300 years in the making.

And now let’s go even deeper. Here’s the synopsis for Fear Street Part 1: 1994:

A circle of teenage friends accidentally encounter the ancient evil responsible for a series of brutal murders that have plagued their town for over 300 years. Welcome to Shadyside.

The synopsis for Fear Street Part 2: 1978:

Shadyside, 1978. School’s out for summer and the activities at Camp Nightwing are about to begin. But when another Shadysider is possessed with the urge to kill, the fun in the sun becomes a gruesome fight for survival.

And finally, the synopsis for Fear Street Part 3: 1666:

The origins of Sarah Fier’s curse are finally revealed as history comes full circle on a night that changes the lives of Shadysiders forever.

Fear Street Director, Crew, and More

Leigh Janiak, director of the excellent indie horror film Honeymoon, helms all three entries. Screenwriters include Phil Graziadei & Leigh Janiak (Part 1: 1994); Zak Olkewicz and Leigh Janiak (Part 2: 1978); Phil Graziadei & Leigh Janiak and Kate Trefry (Part 3: 1666). The story originates from Kyle Killen and Phil Graziadei & Leigh Janiak (Part 1: 1994); Zak Olkewicz and Phil Graziadei & Leigh Janiak (Part 2: 1978).

Executive producers include Kori Adelson, Timothy M. Bourne, Leigh Janiak, Yvonne M. Bernard, Joan Waricha, Jane Stine. Producers are Peter Chernin, p.g.a.; Jenno Topping, p.g.a.; David Ready, p.g.a.; Kori Adelson (p.g.a.; producer on 1666 only, executive producer on 1994 and 1978). Caleb Heymann is the cinematographer.

The films will feature music by Marco Beltrami & Marcus Trumpp (Part 1: 1994); Marco Beltrami & Brandon Roberts (Part 2: 1978); Marco Beltrami & Anna Drubich (Part 3: 1666).

Fear Street Cast

The cast for Fear Street Part 1: 1994 includes Kiana Madeira, Olivia Scott Welch, Benjamin Flores Jr., Julia Rehwald, Fred Hechinger, Ashley Zukerman, Maya Hawke, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Jordana Spiro, Jordyn Dinatale, and Jeremy Ford.

The Fear Street Part 2: 1978 cast features Sadie Sink, Emily Rudd, Ryan Simpkins, Mccabe Slye, Ted Sutherland, Jordana Spiro, Gillian Jacobs, Kiana Madeira, Benjamin Flores Jr., Ashley Zukerman, Olivia Scott Welch, Chiara Aurelia, and Jordyn Dinatale. A

nd Fear Street Part 3: 1666 stars Kiana Madeira, Ashley Zukerman, Gillian Jacobs, Olivia Scott Welch, Benjamin Flores Jr., Darrell Britt-Gibson, Sadie Sink, Emily Rudd, Mccabe Slye, Julia Rehwald, Fred Hechinger, Jordana Spiro, Jordyn Dinatale, Elizabeth Scopel, and Randy Havens.

Fear Street Trailer