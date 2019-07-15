Fast and Furious 9 is now shooting, which means Vin Diesel and the Fast family are up to their old shenanigans again. It was co-star Michelle Rodriguez‘s birthday the other day, and to celebrate, Nathalie Emmanuel who plays Ramsey in the franchise, shared a Fast and Furious 9 set pic that brings (most of) the family together again. It also provides our first look at new cast member John Cena in character. Spoiler alert: he looks like John Cena.

Behold: the Fast and Furious cast posting with a delicious looking cake. While this image has primarily familiar franchise faces, it also includes John Cena, the latest addition to the ever-growing line-up. Cena is there to take the place of another wrestler-turned-actor – Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who has his own Fast and Furious spin-off, Hobbs and Shaw, on the horizon. Johnson and Diesel also don’t really get along, so the Rock’s days in the main franchise are likely over.

There’s no word on Cena’s character yet. “I’m super excited,” Cena said when word of his casting was announced. “I have to say thank you to Vin Diesel for kind of orchestrating all this. He put a message on his Instagram a little while ago … We were able to meet and it was amazing, and I totally understand how big this opportunity is, and all I can do is do my best.”

Furious returning players include Vin Diesel as Dom Toretto, Michelle Rodriguez as Letty Ortiz, Jordana Brewster as Mia Toretto, Tyrese Gibson as Roman Pierce, Ludacris as Tej Parker, Enrique Guzman as Simon Toretto, Nathalie Emmanuel as Ramsey, Helen Mirren as Magdalene Shaw and Charlize Theron as Cipher. Justin Lin, who directed four of the previous Furious films, is also back directing.

Fast and Furious 9 opens May 22, 2020.