How about one last trailer for Fantasy Island, Blumhouse’s horror-centric take on the 1970s TV series? In the new film, a group of young, attractive people travel to an island that offers to make their fantasies real. But, in true The Monkey’s Paw fashion, the island ends up twisting their fantasies into something nightmarish. Watch the final Fantasy Island trailer below.

Fantasy Island Trailer

I have a feeling Fantasy Island is going to be a big hit. Every time I’ve seen a trailer for the film in theaters, the audience has gone wild – laughing and murmuring, but not in a mocking way. Everyone seems genuinely excited for this goofy-looking thing, and I can’t blame them – it looks fun. Sure, the idea of turning Fantasy Island, the cheesy 1970s TV show starring Ricardo Montalbán and Hervé Villechaize, into a gory horror movie is a bit silly. But I’m digging the vibe here.

In Fantasy Island, “the enigmatic Mr. Roarke makes the secret dreams of his lucky guests come true at a luxurious but remote tropical resort. But when the fantasies turn into nightmares, the guests have to solve the island’s mystery in order to escape with their lives.” The premise of having your wishes turn against you is nothing new – the classic tale The Monkey’s Paw used this set-up, and so do the countless Wishmaster and Leprechaun films. But there looks to be enough style here to make Fantasy Island worth checking out.

The film was directed by Jeff Wadlow, written by Wadlow & Chris Roach & Jillian Jacobs and is produced by Jason Blum, Marc Toberoff and Jeff Wadlow. The cast includes Michael Peña, Maggie Q, Lucy Hale, Austin Stowell, Jimmy O. Yang, Portia Doubleday, Ryan Hansen, and Michael Rooker.

Fantasy Island opens February 14, 2020.