A new trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald has arrived, thanks to a little bit of Comic-Con magic. Warner Bros. has dropped a new trailer for the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them sequel in conjunction with the film’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con. See the new Fantastic Beasts the Crimes of Grindelwald trailer below.

Fantastic Beasts The Crimes of Grindelwald Trailer

We got a peek at young Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) in an image recently, but in the new Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, we get to finally see what makes our favorite magizoologist tick. “There was never a monster you couldn’t love,” Zoë Kravitz‘s Leta Lestrange says to him. Because the biggest monster is a human dark wizard by the name of Grindelwald (Johnny Depp). The action-packed trailer shows Dumbledore recruiting a reluctant Newt to his cause against Grindelwald, while Grindelwald gathers his forces in his crusade for world dominance. But the most exciting thing in the trailer is none of those bombastic twists and turns, but our first glimpse at Nicolas Flamel, the (kind of) immortal alchemist. And he doesn’t look a day over 375!

In the Wizarding World’s darkest hour Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) turns to his timid former student Newt Scamander, a socially awkward magizoologist who has just returned from an adventure in New York City where he had unearthed the notorious dark wizard Grindelwald. Now back in Europe, Newt is sent on a confidential mission by Dumbledore to hunt down the escaped dark wizard, leading him to the streets of Paris.

The sequel to the Harry Potter spin-off seems darker than ever, with Newt out of his depth on his globe-trotting quest for Dumbledore. But as he reunites with his friends Tina (Katherine Waterston), Jacob (Dan Fogler), and Queenie (Alison Sudol), things may start to look a little brighter after all.

Directed by David Yates from a script by J.K. Rowling, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald also stars Ezra Miller, Callum Turner, Claudia Kim, William Nadylam, Kevin Guthrie, Carmen Ejogo, and Poppy Corby-Tuech.

Here is the synopsis to Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald:

At the end of the first film, the powerful Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp) was captured by MACUSA (Magical Congress of the United States of America), with the help of Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne). But, making good on his threat, Grindelwald escaped custody and has set about gathering followers, most unsuspecting of his true agenda: to raise pure-blood wizards up to rule over all non-magical beings. In an effort to thwart Grindelwald’s plans, Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) enlists his former student Newt Scamander, who agrees to help, unaware of the dangers that lie ahead. Lines are drawn as love and loyalty are tested, even among the truest friends and family, in an increasingly divided wizarding world.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald opens November 16, 2018.