Fox isn’t ready to say goodbye to Family Guy or Bob’s Burgers anytime soon. The network just gave two-season orders to both animated shows, setting up Family Guy for seasons 19 and 20 and Bob’s Burgers for seasons 12 and 13. They join Fox’s never-ending animated champion The Simpsons, which was previously picked up for seasons 31 and 32.

I stopped watching Family Guy many, many years ago, and while I still think Bob’s Burgers is funny, I’ll confess I just kind of forgot to keep up with the show. But if you remain devoted to these animated titles on Fox, here’s some good news: they’ve both been renewed for two more seasons each, according to Deadline. And there’s a good chance they’ll go on even longer than that, as Fox has made a habit of holding onto their animated comedies (see: The Simpsons).

Created by Seth MacFarlane, Family Guy debuted on Fox in 1999, and was actually canceled after three seasons. However, strong DVD sales coupled with good syndication ratings convinced Fox to give the show a second chance, and now here we are, with Family Guy locked into seasons 19 and 20. Bob’s Burgers, created by Loren Bouchard, premiered in 2011. There’s also a Bob’s Burgers movie set to hit theaters next year.

“Family Guy and Bob’s Burgers are key pillars of our network’s success,” said Michael Thorn, President, Entertainment, Fox Entertainment. “By taking the genre to new heights and driving pop culture in meaningful ways, they’ve laid the foundation for making Animation Domination one of the most powerful program blocks in all of television. Both of these two-season renewals affirm once again our commitment to animation and empower us to continue in our build as the leader in the space with distinct and fresh new comedies. We’d like to thank Seth, Loren and their entire teams, not to mention our partners at 20th Television, and we’re excited to continue these great shows with them.”

Fox wants to keep The Simpsons, Family Guy, and Bob’s Burgers as its three flagship animated shows that other animation can orbit around. They’re bringing back other animated shows Bless the Harts and Duncanville, and have new titles like The Great North and Housebroken, as well as a new Dan Harmon series and some other not-yet-announced animated shows.

“It’s twofold – it’s part of our business and programming strategy but also preparing for that day (in which Fox says good-bye to The Simpsons, Family Guy and Bob’s Burgers) whenever it comes,” said Michael Thorn.