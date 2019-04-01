Ready for an Aquaman 2 teaser? Well, you’re going to have to wait, because this ain’t it, chief. In the spirit of April Fools’ Day, the folks at Warner Bros. threw together a quick but amusing fake trailer for the Aquaman sequel which turns out to actually be an ad for Shazam!, which arrives in theaters this week. Comedy ensues. Watch the fake Aquaman 2 trailer below.

Fake Aquaman 2 Trailer

We’re all in agreement that April Fools’ Day is awful, right? It’s a day designed to trick people, often maliciously so. Who needs that? Here in this day and age, where lies and dishonesty is a constant, overwhelming presence, why would anyone want to play a “prank” on someone? I don’t know. All that said, there is the occasional harmless April Fools’ joke – like this silly Aquaman 2 trailer…which isn’t an Aquaman 2 teaser at all. Shazam, that scamp, shows up after the title card appears, and reveals this is actually an ad for his movie, Shazam!

This prank comes from Warner Bros. themselves, and I wish they had plunked down some cash to do something more elaborate. Maybe found a way to get Jason Momoa back, perhaps. But this was obviously much cheaper, and much easier. It’s fine! And it’s fitting with the tone of Shazam! as a film.

Shazam!, starring Zachary Levi, Mark Strong, Jack Dylan Grazer, and Djimon Hounsou, opens April 5.