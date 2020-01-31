The Fast and Furious franchise hit a couple of speed bumps over the past few years with The Fate of the Furious and the series’ first spin-off, Hobbs and Shaw, but this year, we’ll see the latest entry in the primary ongoing storyline, which is officially being referred to as The Fast Saga. That means no Dwayne Johnson or Jason Statham, but instead a renewed focus on Vin Diesel‘s Dominic Toretto and his eclectic group of racers-turned-international-spies. (God, I love these movies so much.)

And thankfully, there’s one very important #family member who’s returning after a multi-year absence: Justin Lin, who directed the third, fourth, fifth, and sixth movies in this series and was really the person who hit the NOS button on this franchise and turned these films into the globe-spanning, high-octane, over-the-top action extravaganzas they are today. And hot damn, it looks like he hasn’t missed a beat getting back in the driver’s seat. Check out the first full F9 trailer below.



F9 Trailer

Oh shit! Han is back?! And those stunts! Oh my God, I love this so much.

Of course this trailer debuted after a huge concert/party in Miami. I’d expect absolutely nothing less from these ridiculous, lovable movies. In The Fate of the Furious, we learned that Dominic Toretto had a son with Elena Neves (Elsa Pataky), the DSS Agent who worked with Johnson’s Luke Hobbs and who entered into a romantic relationship with Toretto during Fast Five, when he thought Letty (Michelle Rodriguez), the real love of his life, was dead. After Elena was murdered in The Fate of the Furious, Dom and his crew saved his son and Dom named him Brian, after Dom’s longtime pal Brian O’Connor (the late Paul Walker). Reunited, Dom and Letty are raising young Brian and thinking about taking their feet off the gas pedal for a while…only to get sucked right back into the action once again.

I’m a big fan of the way that writer/producer Chris Morgan helped bring this franchise back from the precipice of death and incrementally increased its preposterousness over the years, but I must admit that after Fate and Hobbs & Shaw left me underwhelmed and disappointed, I’m excited that a new writer, Dan Casey, is on board here to inject some fresh life into the series as it blazes toward its planned ten-movie finish line.

F9 (yep, the real, official title) stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese, Ludacris, Nathalie Emmanuel, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, John Cena, and Michael Rooker, and it skids into theaters on May 22, 2020.