The stunts in the Fast and Furious movies get more and more absurd with each installment. A rocket car? Slingshotting a car around a cliff? Catching another car with a truck?! Those things couldn’t be real. And yet, F9 shows that at least some of those are more real than expected. A new F9 featurette released by Universal showcases the Fast and Furious sequel’s practical effects, of which there are a surprising number. I guess that’s what we should expect from Justin Lin, a filmmaker who actually strapped a giant, 9,000 pound safe to the back of cars and had his stunt team drag it through the streets of Rio de Janeiro. Watch the F9 “Total CAR-nage” featurette below.

F9 Featurette: Total CAR-nage

Let’s face it: we don’t watch the Fast and Furious movies for the story. We go to see a bunch of cars go boom, and this latest featurette offers a minute and a half of glorious car mayhem. We already got a tease back in February of the film’s practical effects, but there’s something so ridiculous and giddy about watching the F9 team just throw a bunch of cars at a moving tank. And that magnet scene where a truck catches another car? Real. It’s insane. “CAR-nage” indeed.

F9 sees the return of many favorite and not-so-favorite characters, with an ensemble that includes Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Helen Mirren, and Charlize Theron. Joining this time around is John Cena as Dom Toretto’s evil brother. And of course, there’s justice to be served with Sung Kang‘s Han.

Here’s the official synopsis for F9:

Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto is leading a quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, little Brian, but they know that danger always lurks just over their peaceful horizon. This time, that threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he’s going to save those he loves most. His crew joins together to stop a world-shattering plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they’ve ever encountered: a man who also happens to be Dom’s forsaken brother, Jakob (John Cena, the upcoming The Suicide Squad). F9 sees the return of Justin Lin as director, who helmed the third, fourth, fifth and sixth chapters of the series when it transformed into a global blockbuster. The action hurtles around the globe—from London to Tokyo, from Central America to Edinburgh, and from a secret bunker in Azerbaijan to the teeming streets of Tbilisi. Along the way, old friends will be resurrected, old foes will return, history will be rewritten, and the true meaning of family will be tested like never before.

F9 hurtles into theaters on June 25, 2021.