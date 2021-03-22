Here’s a pitch for you: Furious Babies. It’s like Muppet Babies, but with the Fast and Furious crew. If no one wants to take me up on that idea I guess I’ll have to be content with F9, which is going to feature a mini-Dom Toretto played by Vin Diesel‘s son Vincent Sinclair. F9 is exploring Dom’s backstory even further and introducing his brother, played by John Cena. So it stands to reason we’re getting some sort of flashback to Dom’s youth, and maybe we’ll see him stealing bikes or remote control cars or something like that.

Before we go any further with this, I should note that the source on this story is TMZ, and they’re not exactly the most reputable publication in the biz. That said, EW has picked up the story as well, and since they have slightly better cred, we’re going with it. The story goes that Vincent Sinclair, the 10-year-old son of Vin Diesel, is playing the young Dominic Toretto in F9, the latest entry in the Fast and Furious saga.

It’s unclear how big a role baby Dom will have in the film, but it’s safe to assume we’re getting at least one flashback to the early days of the Toretto family. That means we’ll likely be seeing younger versions of Dom’s sister Mia, played as an adult by Jordana Brewster, and new character Jakob Toretto, Dom’s mysterious brother who appears to be the villain of F9. Jakob is played as an adult by John Cena, and there’s a part of me that really wants F9 to not even bother casting a child actor for that role – just have John Cena walking around pretending to be a kid instead. Don’t even address it. It’s not like logic needs to apply to these films at this point.

In F9, “Dom Toretto is leading a quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, little Brian, but they know that danger always lurks just over their peaceful horizon. This time, that threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he’s going to save those he loves most. His crew joins together to stop a world-shattering plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they’ve ever encountered: a man who also happens to be Dom’s forsaken brother, Jakob.”

Justin Lin, who helmed the third, fourth, fifth, and sixth entries in the franchise, returns to direct. And he’s not the only person returning – Sung Kang is back as Han, even though it really looked like that character was dead. The cast also includes Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Helen Mirren, and Charlize Theron.

F9 is set to open on June 25, 2021, unless it changes its release date yet again.