Despite the cultural impact that the Russo Brothers made with their majestic run in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, they’ve had difficulty drumming up buzz for the projects produced under their AGBO Films banner, even with popular Marvel stars leading the movies — Chadwick Boseman for 21 Bridges and now Chris Hemsworth for the upcoming Netflix thriller Extraction. But a new Extraction featurette released by Netflix may have just done enough to properly pique our interest. The behind-the-scenes featurette dives into the 12-minute long take, or “oner,” that Hemsworth calls “the most intense” thing he’s ever done.

Extraction Featurette

Extraction seemed like a by-the-numbers B-movie thriller that doesn’t offer much outside of a cool action role for star Chris Hemsworth. But the new making-of featurette shows that it does have one thing to offer: an “intense” long take. The long take has become something of an attention-grabbing gimmick at this point, in both films and TV, but that doesn’t make it any less awe-inspiring to see the amount of work and level of attention to detail put into making a long-take happen. And Extraction‘s 12-minute oner seems like it boasts a unique advantage by having former Marvel stunt coordinator Sam Hargrave at the helm.

“The chase sequence that comes in the middle of the film, it’s very intense,” writer and producer Joe Russo said. “Sam committed an incredible amount of time and thought to pull it off. Strapping himself to the front of chase vehicles, it’s as risky as it gets.”

Called a “daredevil” director by his stars, Hargrave goes the full mile with this oner, poising himself dangerously on top speeding vehicles to get the shots for the sequence, which begins in a car chase and ends on the street, with plenty of knife and gun fights long the way. And being a “oner,” Hemsworth had to do most of the stunts himself in a process he called “the most intense amount of action I’ve ever done. Due to it being a oner we couldn’t shoot it with stunt actors. We’re achieving something that no one else has done before.”

Here’s the synopsis for Extraction:

Extraction follows Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) a fearless black market mercenary who embarks on the deadliest mission of his career when he’s enlisted to rescue the kidnapped son of an international crime lord. Directed by Sam Hargrave, this action-packed, edge-of-your-seat thriller is produced by Joe and Anthony Russo, the visionary directors of Avengers: Endgame.

Extraction premieres on Netflix April 24, 2020.