Push your troubles a little farther away with this exclusive clip and giveaway from Danny Boyle‘s new musical Yesterday. The musical rom-com penned by Richard Curtis and directed by Boyle arrives on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD tomorrow, and you have a chance to win a new record player and vinyl copy of the soundtrack. Not convinced? Well, get a taste of what you’ll be winning with an exclusive Yesterday clip showing how star Himesh Patel sang all of his Beatles covers live during the film.

Yesterday Clip

As Yesterday proves, the Beatles can never be erased from existence; they only need one person to save their music and bring it to the masses. That’s also the case with the dozen deleted scenes, as well as an alternate opening and ending, to the Danny Boyle-directed film — they’re not erased, simply available to view only for those who buy the Blu-ray, DVD, or digital release. Other bonus features available on the Yesterday home video release are a gag reel; videos of Patel performing “Yesterday,” “I Want To Hold Your Hand,” and “Let it Be” at Abbey Road Studios; and featurettes highlighting the exciting first team-up between Boyle and Curtis.

Giveaway

Here’s your chance to see all of these bonus features on your own copy of Yesterday, which we’ll be giving away alongside a new record player and a vinyl copy of the soundtrack with music performed by Himesh Patel. How do you win? That’s easy! Comment on this article with your favorite Beatles song, why it’s your favorite – and this is very important – include your Twitter handle in your comment. We’ll choose a winner today and send the winner’s Twitter handle to Universal, who will reach out for an address so they can send the prize to you. Because of the short turnaround time on this contest, you’ll probably have a very good shot at winning if you’re interested.

See a preview of the prize pack below.

A full list of special features included on the Blu-ray, DVD, and digital releases is below.

Alternate Opening*

Alternate Ending

Deleted Scenes Corden & Roxanne – Includes deleted performance by Himesh Patel of “Something” Late for School Nutters Italian Ice Cream Sortisimus Moscow Audience Alexa A Gonk W Hotel Jack Calls Ellie Hilary in the Mirror Nick and Carol Hazel’s Selfie



Gag Reel*

Live at Abbey Road Studios – Watch Himesh Patel perform “Yesterday”, “I Want To Hold Your Hand”, and “Let it Be” at Abbey Road Studios. “Yesterday” “I Want To Hold Your Hand” “Let it Be”



Ed Sheeran: From Stadium to Screen* – Acting in his first major role, Ed Sheeran reflects on his experiences making the movie.

Agent of Comedy: Kate McKinnon* – Kate McKinnon shares how eager she was to play the role of “Debra Hammer” while the cast and crew reflect on the fun and energy that the queen of improvisational comedy brought to the set.

A Talented Duo* – Richard Curtis and Danny Boyle, two of the most successful British filmmakers, team up for the first time.

Playing for Real* – The re-interpreting of the Beatles songs was a huge undertaking for newcomer Himesh Patel. Learn how he spent months learning to play the songs perfectly as the production decided to take the more challenging route of recording the musical numbers live on set.

Soul Mates* – Beyond the music and the laughs, the film is, of course, a love story. This piece looks at the relationship between Jack & Ellie and the actors playing them.

A Conversation with Richard & Ed* – Long-term friends Richard Curtis and Ed Sheeran have a funny and informal chat about the making of YESTERDAY.

Feature Commentary with Director Danny Boyle and Writer/Producer Richard Curtis

* Exclusive to 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray & Digital