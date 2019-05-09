What would it be like to live in a perfect world? Perhaps a little more horrifying than you would imagine, as seen in this exclusive Perfect clip. Directed by up-and-coming filmmaker Eddie Alcazar and produced by Steven Soderbergh, Perfect follows a boy who goes to a mysterious genetic-engineering clinic, only to discover the price of perfection will cost him his mind and soul. Watch our exclusive Perfect clip below.

Perfect Clip

Garrett Wareing stars as an emotionally-troubled young man whose mother (Abbie Cornish) sends him to a clinic that offers soothing promises of perfection. There he plants “plug-and-play” characteristics directly into his body, relieving him of his twisted visions, but creating a new problem for which his body must pay the price.

The exclusive clip shows Wareing’s character as he first enters the clinic, where a calm robotic voice instructs him in the first steps to achieve bodily perfection. He’s handed a plastic package by a robotic arm, which features cute drawings and instructions on the back. Following the orders of the voice, the boy draws a line on his cheek.

The clip is incredibly ambiguous, but it is an intriguing peek into the ambitious sci-fi feature debut for Alcazar, a former video game developer who has been named one of Filmmaker Magazine’s 25 to Watch. Soderbergh’s support also bodes well for Perfect, which made its debut at the SXSW Film Festival last year and played at the Sitges and L’Etrange Film Festivals. Soderbergh executive produces the film alongside experimental music group Flying Lotus.

Courtney Eaton, Tao Okamoto, Maurice Compte, and Abbie Cornish also star in Perfect.

Here is the synopsis for Perfect:

PERFECT is an hypnotic, visually striking film about an emotionally-troubled young man (Garrett Wareing) who is sent to a mysterious clinic by his mother (Abbie Cornish), with the hopes of perfection.

Perfect will be released in New York on May 17 and in Los Angeles on May 24, followed by the VOD release on June 21, 2019.