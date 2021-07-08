Evil, the show that’s kind of like if The X-Files and Hannibal had a baby that wasn’t quite as weird and cool as its parents but still lovable, is getting a third season. Paramount+ announced Evil season 3 today, confirming the series is here to stay. The show originated on CBS before moving to Paramount+ for its second season, a move that enabled characters the freedom to say dirty words.

Breaking news: Paramount+ loves Evil! The series has just been renewed for a third season by the streaming service owned by ViacomCBS. The first three episodes of Evil season 2 are currently streaming, with more to come. And based on what Paramount+ said in a press release, this second season is “already one of the service’s top acquisition drivers, with viewership growing week over week compared to the first season.” And I don’t know about you, but I love it when art is considered to be a “top acquisition driver.”

Evil is described as “a psychological mystery that examines the origins of evil along the dividing line between science and religion. The series focuses on a skeptical female psychologist who joins a priest-in-training and a contractor as they investigate the church’s backlog of unexplained mysteries, including supposed miracles, demonic possessions and hauntings. Their job is to assess if there is a logical explanation or if something truly supernatural is at work.”

In season 2, “Kristen struggles with her darker nature, while David suffers temptation as he gets closer to his ordination. Meanwhile, Ben is visited by night terrors that prey on his greatest fears.”

The series stars Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, Aasif Mandvi, Michael Emerson, Christine Lahti, Kurt Fuller, Brooklyn Shuck, Skylar Gray, Maddy Crocco, and Dalya Knapp. Evil is produced by CBS Studios in association with King Size Productions. Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, Rockne S. O’Bannon, and Nelson McCormick serve as executive producers.

Evil is Good

Created by The Good Fight‘s Michelle and Robert King, Evil has become something of a cult hit – it’s not exactly a big deal, but the people who watch it tend to love it. I’ve watched almost all of the first season of Evil, and I can say it’s pretty good! I don’t exactly love the show – the main character has approximately 40 children and the show spends way too much time showing those children running around screaming at the top of their lungs, and that shit gets real old real fast – but I appreciate its style and its embrace of the X-Files Monster of the Week formula.

The first season is currently streaming on Netflix, so if you’ve yet to check it out for yourself, now’s your chance! I do wonder, however, if season 2 will end up there as well – or if it’ll be a strictly Paramount+ thing going forward. For now, the 13-episode second season will be dropping new episodes weekly on Sundays, exclusively for Paramount+ subscribers.