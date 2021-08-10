The year of movie musicals continues with more glam than ever before. That’s right, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie is finally making its way to audiences!

After being announced back in 2018, the film was met with a series of pandemic related delays, puhsing its 2020 release date to early then mid-2021. For a period of time, the film seemed to disappear from Disney’s release calenedar entirely, before Amazon swooped in to acquire the film. Finally, we’re just months away from seeing Jamie’s dreams come true, and you can get a sneak peek at them in the new Everybody’s Talking About Jamie trailer.

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie Trailer

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie follows 16-year old Jamie (Max Harwood), a British teen struggling to figure himself out. The one thing he knows for sure is that he dreams of being a drag queen, but it’s a wish that feel unattainable. With the help of his loved ones — and some vibrant musical numbers — Jamie steps out of the darkness and into the light, where anything is possible.

Everybody should be talking about Jamie — this kid is clearly incredible! In the trailer, we get a glimpse of Jamie’s life and for the most part, it boils down to the everyday slog of school. But in the moments he has to himself, Jamie bursts out in his daydreams, showing us a fantasy that’s colorful, vibrant and impossibly hopeful.

While his classmates are contemplating their career paths, Jamie is set on a brighter future. He spends his time imagining a world where he can step into his sparkling heels, find the perfect stage and live out his drag queen dreams. And he’s not the only one who sees the bridge between fantasy and reality. Both his mother (Sarah Lancashire) and best friend Pritti (Lauren Patel) shower him in encouragement. All the while, local drag queen legend Miss Loco Chanelle (Richard E. Grant) steps in as a mentor, teaching him everything he needs and more.

But Jamie’s journey isn’t without hurdles and heartbreaks, including those caused by his unsupportive father (Ralph Ineson) and ignorant classmates. Thankfully, the amazing thing about dreams is their power to inspire. And if anyone’s capable of finding a way through trouble, its the wonderfully imaginative and unabashedly himself, Jamie New.

The stage-to-screen adaptation also stars Shobna Gulati, Adeel Akhtar, Samuel Bottomley, and Sharon Horgan. Director Jonathan Butterell, who also helmed the stage production, makes his feature-length debut with this movie musical. The screenplay comes from Tom MacRae who also wrote the lyrics and book for the musical, with music by Sam Gillespie Sells.

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie hits Amazon Prime Video on September 17, 2021.