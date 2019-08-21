Demi Lovato has the X-Factor to join the Eurovision cast. The pop singer is joining the cast of Will Ferrell‘s Netflix comedy inspired by the real-life global singing competition that captivates all of Europe and baffles most of America. Lovato has been cast as an Icelandic singer with an “angelic” voice.

According to Deadline, Demi Lovato is joining the Eurovision cast as Katiana, “one of the best and most angelic singers in all of Iceland.” Lovato’s casting was announced by Ferrell, who confirmed her role in a birthday-themed video on Twitter, in celebration of the singer’s 27th birthday.

“Hi everyone. Will Ferrell here on the set of my new movie Eurovision,” he said. “We want to make a very special announcement about a brand new cast member, and it just happens to be her birthday. I made her this wonderful cake from scratch.”

? Happy Birthday #DemiLovato !!! ? Famous baker and star of Netflix's Eurovision, Will Ferrell, made you a cake. pic.twitter.com/l7qPdCO5pX — Netflix Is A Joke (@NetflixIsAJoke) August 21, 2019

It’s been a while since Lovato has had an on-camera role in a feature film — her last scripted role was in a voice acting capacity in 2017’s Smurfs: The Lost Village. But this will be an exciting return for the Camp Rock star, who in the past has shown a talent for physical comedy and a willingness to self-deprecate. Lovato will be playing a supporting role as one of the few real-life singers in the cast, which also includes Ferrell, Rachel McAdams, Dan Stevens, and Pierce Brosnan. Ferrell and McAdams are the two aspiring musicians Lars and Sigrit who, according to Deadline, “land the opportunity of a lifetime to represent Iceland at the world’s biggest song competition.”

Meanwhile Stevens plays Alexander Lemtov, a Russian contestant in the Eurovision song contest, and Pierce Brosnan co-stars as Erick Erickssong, Lars’ father and “the most handsome man in Iceland.”

Eurovision marks the reunion for Ferrell and his Wedding Crashers director David Dobkin. Ferrell penned the film with Andrew Steele and produces with Jessica Elbaum and Chris Henchy for Gary Sanchez Productions. Adam McKay is executive producer. The film is currently in production in the U.K. and Iceland