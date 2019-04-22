Despite a few script hiccups here and there, Escape Room ended up being a surprisingly fun horror-thriller with a series of inventive, memorable set pieces. The film did well enough to already result in a greenlit sequel, and now, Escape Room is hitting Blu-ray. In anticipation of this week’s home video release, we have an exclusive Escape Room clip that highlights the impressive sets built for the movie.

Exclusive Escape Room Clip

For the most part, I liked Escape Room. I have some problems with the movie’s ending, but I’m not ashamed to admit the majority of the movie worked for me. Part of the reason for that is the impressive set design – specifically regarding the deadly escape rooms created for the movie. The filmmakers pulled out all the stops to create several highly detailed sets the main characters find themselves trapped in. In the above clip, you can go behind-the-scenes to see how some of those sets were crafted. This clip is a snippet of a longer featurette included on the Escape Room home video release. You can see a full list of features below. Escape Room is now available on digital, and hits Blu-ray and DVD April 23 from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment.

An intriguing invitation bring six strangers together. Initially, they think they have gathered for a highly immersive escape room, but they soon make the sickening discovery that they are pawns in a sadistic game of life and death. Together, they move from one terrifying scenario to the next as they find clues and solve puzzles. But the players soon learn that exposing their darkest secrets may hold the key to survive. The Escape Room Blu-ray, DVD and Digital releases feature a never-before-seen Alternate Ending and Opening, six deleted scenes and four featurettes. Hear from director Adam Robitel and the cast about how the film’s 360-degree architectural spaces prove to be some of the most adversarial characters imaginable in “Games, Set, Match.” Then, learn about how Escape Room was built with practical effects and no green screens as the cast and crew dives deep in “The Lone Survivors.”

Special Features