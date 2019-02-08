Ernie Hudson was on the set of the upcoming Spectrum original series L.A.’s Finest when the Television Critics Association visited the set this week. /Film spoke to Hudson one-on-one, and before we let him go, we of course had to ask him if he’s spoken to Jason Reitman about the new Ghostbusters film that was recently announced.

“I reached out to Jason,” Hudson said. “I’ve talked to Jason. I’ve also had a conversation with Ivan [Reitman] just to congratulate him. They confirmed that the movie is definitely being made, because you know there’s always been rumors with Ghostbusters the last 30 years. What that’ll look like, they did not share.”

Did that conversation lead to any discussions of a cameo from any original Ghostbusters? Fans would certainly like to see any original characters show up to provide some continuity with the classic original film and its sequel.

“Nobody’s offered me a job, but the reason I wanted to reach out to Jason, I remember him as a little kid on the set of Ghostbusters,” Hudson said. “The fact that he’s stepping into that, I think the fans have been wanting it so no matter what happens, I know it’s going to be a great movie. I really respect him as a filmmaker. Obviously, I’d love to be a part of it but that hasn’t so far presented itself. I know that the movie will be good.”

I’m not surprised Reitman hasn’t offered Hudson a role yet. They’ve written a script that received a greenlight, but even if Winston Zeddemore is in it, they’d keep that close to the vest as long as possible, even from Hudson. At least until they need him to film his scenes.

It seems Hudson didn’t even know the premise of Jason Reitman’s new movie. The film is presumed to center around younger kids, but take place following Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters II, which starred Hudson alongside Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis.

“He didn’t tell me,” Hudson said. “It wasn’t a long conversation but that’s good. Whatever they do, I’m glad they’re doing something. The Ghostbusters fans, I go anywhere in the world, somebody knows I’m there, they’ll come by in their Ghostbuster outfits. For them, I’m very happy it’s happening.”

Hudson did have a cameo in the 2016 Ghosbusters. He played the uncle of Patty Tolan (Leslie Jones) at the end of the movie. Misogynistic ghostbros were not kind to that Ghostbusters remake, so one hopes they will be kinder to Reitman’s new film. Hudson says they have so far, but he agrees the studio has to be careful.

“I hope so,” Hudson said. “I hope so. The fans have been very kind, but I think the studio should be aware of how they deal with it.”

Jason Reitman’s untitled Ghostbusters film is out on July 10, 2020.