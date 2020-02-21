In Endings, Beginnings, star Shailene Woodley faces a dilemma that many a young woman struggle with: being caught in a love triangle between two similar-looking bearded brunette men. It’s hard to tell where Jamie Dornan and Sebastian Stan begin in Endings, Beginnings, a dimly lit, naturally acted new romantic drama from director Drake Doremus about a woman trying to get her life back on track after a bad break-up. But her new flame (Dornan) happens to be friends with her ex (Stan), which leads to a painful situation for all three. Watch the Endings, Beginnings trailer.

Endings Beginnings Trailer

Co-written by novelist Jardine Libaire, Endings, Beginnings is a semi-improvised film that follows Daphne (Woodley), a thirty-something woman navigating love and heartbreak over the course of one year. But she soon meets rocky waters when she gets involved with Dornan’s sensitive Jack, who happens to be best friends with her bad-boy ex Frank (Stan). Daphne soon finds herself caught between them, unable to forget Frank while wanting to start a new life with Jack.

The film looks like the kind of naturally-lit, organic drama that would premiere quietly at an indie festival, which it indeed did at the Toronto International Film Festival last year. But despite its award-winning star, and two handsome male leads who I have liked enough in other movies, it didn’t gain much critical traction, earning a 30% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The film, which is produced by CJ Entertainment, the Korean entertainment brand behind Parasite also stars Matthew Gray Gubler, Lindsay Sloane, Ben Esler, Shamier Anderson, and Kyra Sedgwick.

Here is the synopsis for Endings, Beginnings:

In present day Los Angeles, Daphne (Woodley), a thirty something woman, navigates love and heartbreak over the course of one year. Daphne becomes intertwined with friends Jack (Dornan) and Frank (Stan) after meeting them at a party. During that time, she will unlock the secrets to her life in a sudden turn of events and in the most surprising of places.

Endings, Beginnings comes to theaters and Digital on May 1, 2020.