Jane Austen’s Emma gets a new reimagining from photographer-turned-director Autumn de Wilde, making her feature debut. Anya Taylor-Joy is in the role of the eponymous heroine, who loves to play matchmaker but has no need for a love of her own. Until she does. Lots of British humor and scenes of people in frock coats follow. Watch the Emma trailer below.

Emma Trailer

In Emma (or EMMA., as the title is being stylized as for some reason) reimagines Jane Austen’s novel with a seemingly far more modern sensibility while maintaining the period setting. This isn’t the first adaptation of Austen’s novel. Gwyneth Paltrow starred in a film version released in 1996, and the classic ’90s teen comedy Clueless is a modern-day take on the novel. Also, today is apparently “Jane Austen Day”, because it’s also Austen’s birthday. Happy birthday, Jane! You’re 244-years old, but don’t look a day over 243!

This new take looks visually appealing, full of bright colors that make things pop. And then there’s the likable cast: Anya Taylor-Joy, Johnny Flynn, Bill Nighy, Mia Goth, Miranda Hart, Josh O’Connor, Callum Turner, Rupert Graves, Gemma Whelan, Amber Anderson, Tanya Reynolds, Connor Swindells.

Here’s the synopsis:

Jane Austen’s beloved comedy about finding your equal and earning your happy ending, is reimagined in this delicious new film adaptation of EMMA. Handsome, clever, and rich, Emma Woodhouse is a restless queen bee without rivals in her sleepy little town. In this glittering satire of social class and the pain of growing up, Emma must adventure through misguided matches and romantic missteps to find the love that has been there all along.

Emma arrives in UK theaters on February 14, 2020 before opening in US theaters February 21, 2020.