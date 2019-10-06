Poor Eli. All he wants is to be a normal kid, but he’s suffering from an auto-immune disorder. Oh, and ghosts. Lots and lots of ghosts. In the Eli trailer, a young boy with a debilitating illness checks into a big, old house to receive treatment that might finally cure him. Unfortunately, the house might just be haunted. Or maybe it’s all a side-effect of the new medication he’s on…? Watch the spooky Eli trailer below.

Eli Trailer

Well, this certainly looks disturbing. Directed by Ciarán Foy (Sinister 2), Eli “is the story of a young boy plagued with an unknown, debilitating illness that requires him to live completely sealed off from the outside world. After exhausting every option, his parents put their trust – and his life – in the hands of a doctor whose experimental, cutting edge treatments at her clean house facility may hold Eli’s last hope. As Eli undergoes the tremendously intense process that could potentially cure him, he begins to be haunted by experiences that make him question who he can trust and what is lurking inside the house.”

I like what I see here, and all I ask is that there isn’t some dumb twist at the end where we find out all the ghosts and other scary things are all in Eli’s head because that would be lame. Visually, though, there’s plenty of scary stuff afoot. The scene with the flashlight, while derivative, is pretty effective. Here’s hoping the entire film manages to match the chills seen here.

Eli stars Charlie Shotwell, Max Martini, Sadie Sink, Lili Taylor, and Kelly Reilly, with a script from David Chirchirillo (Cheap Thrills), along with Ian Goldberg and Richard Naing (who both wrote The Autopsy of Jane Doe).

Eli arrives on Netflix on October 18, making it perfect Halloween-season viewing. So crack open a pumpkin beer, light a few Jack-o’-lantern, and put on your favorite skeleton costume before watching…if you dare.