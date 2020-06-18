Dune, Denis Villeneuve‘s star-studded adaptation of the sci-fi classic, is still on track to arrive in theaters this December. That could always change, of course, since every upcoming release date remains in doubt. But according to those in the know, there’s no Dune release date delay in the cards at the moment – but there are reshoots forthcoming. Villeneuve plans to get the band back together this August to wrap things up.

Deadline is reporting that Denis Villeneuve’s Dune is headed to Hungary to film additional material this August. This isn’t abnormal – almost every big Hollywood production plans ahead for reshoots and pick-ups. And while there’s always a chance the coronavirus situation could delay Dune‘s December release, Deadline adds that “the extra shooting will not cause a delay and it will still release on that date.”

Oscar Isaac, who stars in the film with seemingly every single other person you can think of, confirmed the reshoots, adding:

“We’re going to do some additional shooting in mid August… they’re saying in Budapest in Hungary. I saw some things cut together and it just looks amazing. Denis [Villeneuve] is a real artist and it will be exciting to see it come together. It’s kind of wild that we’re doing some additional shooting a few months before it’s supposed to come out, but that happened with Star Wars as well.”

In addition to Isaac, Dune features Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, Chang Chen, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa, and Javier Bardem. Here’s the synopsis:

In the far future of humanity, Duke Leto Atreides accepts stewardship of the dangerous desert planet Arrakis, also known as Dune, the only source of the most valuable substance in the universe, “the spice”, a drug which extends human life, provides superhuman levels of thought, and makes foldspace travel possible. Though Leto knows the opportunity is an intricate trap set by his enemies, he takes his Bene Gesserit concubine Lady Jessica, young son and heir Paul, and most trusted advisers to Arrakis. Leto takes control of the spice mining operation, which is made perilous by the presence of giant sandworms. A bitter betrayal leads Paul and Jessica to the Fremen, natives of Arrakis who live in the deep desert.

We’ve yet to see any footage of Dune, but rumor has it that Warner Bros. will screen some in front of the anniversary screenings of Inception the weekend of July 17.