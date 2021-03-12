Kaley Cuoco will soon portray a beloved Hollywood legend.

The Flight Attendant and Big Bang Theory actress has been cast in a Doris Day TV show that’s in the works at Warner Bros. Television, in which Cuoco will play the Oscar-nominated performer, who starred in films like Pillow Talk, Calamity Jane, and The Man Who Knew Too Much. Learn more about the limited series below.

Variety reports that Cuoco, who famously played the girl next door on The Big Bang Theory for many years, will play one of Hollywood’s most famous girl next door types in a Doris Day TV show, which will be based on A.E. Hotchner’s “Doris Day: Her Own Story,” a biography based on a collection of interviews with the acclaimed actress.

Here’s how Variety describes Day’s career: “[she] started in show business as a singer, and made her film debut in the late 1940s in movie musicals. In the ’50s and ’60s, she was a huge star and box office draw. Day showed her talents in such movies as Calamity Jane (1953); Alfred Hitchcock’s The Man Who Knew Too Much, in which she sang “Que Sera, Sera (Whatever Will Be, Will Be),” which became her signature song; The Pajama Game (1957); and Pillow Talk (1959) with Rock Hudson and Tony Randall, a successful combination of actors that repeated itself twice more. Day was famously seen as the ‘good girl,’ with conservative tastes and politics reflected in her real life, and her image fell out of step with the times as the ’60s progressed.”

Like Cuoco, Day wasn’t only known as the girl next door. She starred in a few film noir movies as well, playing against type in Storm Warning, the domestic abuse thriller Julie, and Hitchcock’s 1956 remake of his own thriller The Man Who Knew Too Much. Day passed away in 2019 at the age of 97.

In addition to starring, Cuoco will serve as an executive producer on the untitled Doris Day limited series. She’ll exec produce alongside Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden, all of whom worked on The Flight Attendant. Bob Bashara, a trustee from the Doris Day Estate, is on board as a co-executive producer.

Cuoco has The Flight Attendant season 2 in the works at HBO Max, and also returns to that streamer as the voice behind the title character in the upcoming third season of the animated series Harley Quinn.