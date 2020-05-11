How about a double dose of Blanchett, baby?! Cate Blanchett is keeping busy as she becomes attached to two different new projects. First: the Carol star is set to join Jennifer Lawrence in Adam McKay‘s Don’t Look Up for Netflix. Then: Blanchett is also joining the cast of Armageddon Time, the latest film from Ad Astra director James Gray.

Don’t Look Up

Don’t Look Up, a Netflix movie from director Adam McKay, is set to add Cate Blanchett to its cast, per Collider. The movie “centers on two mid-level astronomers who discover that a meteorite will destroy earth in six months, prompting them to go on a media tour to warn mankind,” and is described by McKay as “a dark satire in the school of Wag the Dog, Doctor Strangelove and Network.”

There’s no word on Blanchett’s character in the film, but she’ll be joining the previously announced Jennifer Lawrence. The movie is said to be an ensemble piece, so there are plenty of characters we don’t know about yet.

Armageddon Time

And there’s still more Blanchett news! Variety says she’s going to join the cast of Armageddon Time, a new movie from James Gray. The film “draws on Gray’s own experiences as a student at the Kew-Forest School in Queens.” As is the case with Don’t Look Up, there’s no info on Blanchett’s character. But Gray is a great filmmaker, responsible for titles like The Lost City of Z and The Immigrant. The prospect of Gray and Blanchett working together is exciting. And all of this indicates a big increase in Blanchett movies in our near future.

Not only was she recently cast in Eli Roth’s Borderlands movie, she also wrapped filming on Guillermo del Toro’s star-studded Nightmare Alley, a movie that will reunite Blanchett with Carol co-star Rooney Mara. Blanchett is also currently appearing on the FX series Mrs. America. It’s Cate Blanchett’s world, folks, and we’re just living in it.