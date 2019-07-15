Donald Glover has had a longstanding relationship with the character of Spider-Man. A viral online campaign to get him cast as the next webslinger after Tobey Maguire was so popular that the actor has basically become a part of Spider-Man lore himself. Easter eggs in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse reference him, and Glover even got cast to first voice Miles Morales in the animated Ultimate Spider-Man. And, of course, there was that cameo in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

But what about its sequel Spider-Man: Far From Home? Screenwriters Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers revealed that they initially planned to bring back Glover’s character from Homecoming to the sequel, but the cameo was ultimately scrapped.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, McKenna and Sommers revealed that Donald Glover’s Aaron Davis, a low-level criminal who gives Tom Holland‘s Spider-Man some information and superhero advice, was initially meant to appear in Spider-Man: Far From Home, but was scrapped when they couldn’t fit him in the story.

“We went down that road a little bit, then the movie really spent such little time in Queens and gets to Europe pretty quickly. Some ideas you just have to give up,” McKenna said.

“That’s really what it came down to,” Sommers said, adding:

“We loved that character and we wanted to do it, but we just wanted to get out of New York and get on the trip as soon as possible. There were several things we would have loved to do in New York before he left, but we just didn’t have time.”

It would’ve been difficult to bring Aaron Davis into the story when the character is strictly based in Queens and the film mostly takes place in Europe. But that doesn’t mean that Glover won’t appear in future Spider-Man movies down the road: the character of Aaron Davis is actually the Prowler, a frequent Spider-Man villain who has been more recently connected to the Miles Morales version of Spider-Man. In the Ultimate Marvel Comics and in the wonderful Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Aaron Davis is Miles’ uncle — something that is hinted at in a deleted scene from Spider-Man: Homecoming.

You can hear Donald Glover in the upcoming remake of The Lion King and you can see Spider-Man: Far From Home in theaters now.