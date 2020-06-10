The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic put TV and movie productions around the world on hold, casting doubt on the future of dozens of ongoing TV shows. But, perhaps owing to the show’s gift with time travel, Doctor Who, won’t be one of those shows. The long-running BBC sci-fi series managed to film its upcoming holiday special, titled “Revolution of the Daleks,” right under the wire, wrapping shooting on the episode before the pandemic hit. This was confirmed by series star Mandip Gill, who plays companion Yasmin Khan to Jodie Whittaker‘s 13th Doctor.

Christmas is coming early for Whovians, who won’t be deprived of a Doctor Who holiday special this year (or early next year). In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Gill confirmed that the upcoming holiday special, “Revolution of the Daleks,” has already been shot and is on schedule to debut during the holiday season. “I can confirm that,” Gill said, before elaborating:

“There is a festive episode. We happened to be quite lucky and fit it in, so that will be exciting.”

It’s uncertain whether the holiday special will take place during the traditional Christmas time, when past Doctor Who holiday episodes have aired before current showrunner Chris Chibnall stepped on board, or whether it will air during the New Year as it has for the past two seasons. Back in March, Chibnall teased both holidays as possibilities, telling Radio Times, “But rest assured, the Doctor and her friends will be back for a one-off extended Special around Christmas and New Year. (I don’t know when they’re going to put it on yet, otherwise we’d tell you!).”

I personally hope that “Revolution of the Daleks,” which promises to bring back the Doctor’s most famous foe, will take Doctor Who back to Christmas. It just doesn’t feel like the holidays without a sweet, sentimental episode of Doctor Who to cap it off, and I have to admit, reviewing a Doctor Who episode while hungover on New Year’s Day is not the most enjoyable experience.

But regardless of when it airs, “Revolution of the Daleks” will likely bring major changes to the current Doctor Who line-up, as stars Bradley Walsh and Tosin Cole, who have played Graham and Ryan for the past two seasons, may reportedly leave the series during the events of the episode. However, it is an open-ended departure, with the door open for both Graham and Ryan to make their returns if they ever feel a need to travel through space and time again.