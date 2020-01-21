The new AMC series Dispatches From Elsewhere looks mighty mysterious. Just what is this show really about? I’m not entirely sure, but it involves some sort of world hidden beneath our world, an international conspiracy, and Richard E. Grant. The Dispatches From Elsewhere trailer offers a tantalizing peek at the world of the show, and is accompanied by four character videos to take you even deeper into the story.

Dispatches From Elsewhere Trailer

Dispatches From Elsewhere is a 10-hour series “centered around four ordinary people who feel there’s something missing in their lives, but they can’t quite put their finger on what it is. This diverse foursome is brought together by chance – or perhaps it’s by design – when they stumble onto a puzzle hiding just behind the veil of everyday life. As they begin to accept the mysterious Dispatches from Elsewhere challenges, they come to find that the mystery winds deeper than they imagined, and their eyes are opened to a world of possibility and magic.”

I honestly don’t know what to make of this show. It looks weird and fascinating, but I’m having trouble figuring out the overall tone. Perhaps these character videos can help. They feature stars Jason Segel, Sally Field, Eve Lindley, and André Benjamin. Richard E. Grant’s character doesn’t get his own video, though. Bummer.

Peter

Janice

Simone

Fredwynn

“My starting point was who pulls a flyer and why? I was really interested in picking four versions of isolation, feeling separate, feeling like the other and slowly bringing them together until we realize that we’re all the same,” said Jason Segel, who also created the series. “So, that’s where I came up with these four characters. At that point, I know how to write a love story. It’s something I’m good at, and I felt like I don’t plan too much ahead. So as I was writing, our two characters started to fall in love.”

The series is executive produced by Segel, Scott Rudin, showrunner Mark Friedman, Garrett Basch, Eli Bush, Jeff Freilich, and Alethea Jones. Dispatches From Elsewhere will debut with a two-night premiere event on Sunday, March 1 and Monday, March 2 on AMC.