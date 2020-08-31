Since everyone is still stuck inside (well, not everyone, but you know what I mean), watch parties have become popular. Netflix and Amazon Prime Video both offer the option, which allows viewers to invite multiple participants to stream an available title together. Streaming service Disney+ doesn’t have an option for this – but that might be about to change.

Gizmodo says a reader clued them into “some source code on the Disney+ website that seems to point to a forthcoming feature titled Group Watch.” Gizmodo adds that the “groupwatch” appears “hundreds of times in javascript…on the landing page for the live-action Mulan.” This certainly sounds like Disney+ is going to roll out a watch party feature in time for the live-action Mulan, which is headed to the streaming service (for an extra premium price) this Friday, September 4.

Per reports, the Group Watch option will allow “multiple parties to stream a series or film simultaneously, presumably—as with other native watch party tools—only for people who also have an active Disney+ subscription.” The Group Watch player also supports emoji reactions, if that’s something you’re interested in, I guess. Feel free to let your emojis fly, kids.

The code suggests that users will be able to invite six friends to the Group Watch (or GroupWatch, as some reports are calling it). It also appears that the feature is limited to one stream at a time, “and users who try to join multiple Group Watch parties at once may be told they’ll lose their spot in an old group if they accept a new invitation or start a new party.” In contrast, the Netflix option allows potentially up to 50 people, while Amazon says “you can chat with up to 100 friends while you watch movies and TV shows online together.” Disney has no comment on the matter at the moment.

While all this evidence sure as heck seems like Disney+ will be rolling this out this Friday, this could also just be a case of the service testing something without actually implementing it. Netflix tests new features all the time that never actually see the light of day. But since Netflix and Amazon already both have Watch Party options of their own, it makes sense that Disney+ would want to get in on that action – especially in regards to a high-profile film like Mulan. If this really is happening, be on the lookout for confirmation soon.