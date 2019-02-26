“It’s All Connected” is a phrase that Marvel Studios and Marvel TV have been repeating for years, but that’s only been slightly true. Marvel shows on both ABC and Netflix have had minor references to the Marvel Cinematic Universe at large, but none were the epic crossovers that we were promised.

However, Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige promises that this will change for the Disney+ Marvel shows. The upcoming streaming platform will feature new titles featuring new and familiar superhero faces, and will be inarguably “connected” to the MCU.

With high-profile superheroes and Avengers getting their own Disney+ Marvel shows, it seems obvious that they would be tied to the MCU at large. Loki, The Vision and Scarlet Witch, and a Winter Soldier/Falcon series are three of the confirmed Disney+ shows thus far, with more reportedly in development. /Film’s Peter Sciretta spoke to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige about his plans for the Disney+ Marvel shows, which he confirms will be developed as part of the “post-[Avengers: Endgame] MCU.”

“It will be MCU proper. Sometimes it will take place as Captain Marvel did in a time before current events, sometimes it will take place during. What I will say, whatever happens in those, in those shows and with characters that have been in the films, they’ll undergo transformations, not Loki necessarily, but will undergo transformations in their series and those transformations will be reflected in their next film appearances because we’ve been developing long form narrative stories for Disney plus at the exact same time that we’ve been developing a post-[Avengers: Endgame] MCU, we’ve been able to do something we’ve never done before, which is interweave them from the start, from the plant.”

To be fair, series like Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, The Runaways, Jessica Jones, Daredevil, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and Defenders took place concurrently with the MCU films, while the short-lived Agent Carter took place in the chronological past. But other than sharing a timeline, they rarely crossed over the MCU, whereas Feige seems to be promising shows that are much more deeply tied into the cinematic universe with stories that “interweave” from start to finish.

The Disney+ shows are admittedly much more star-powered than the streaming and network TV series, with Tom Hiddleston set to return as Loki, Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany set to reunite in The Vision and Scarlet Witch, and Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie set to recreate their fan-favorite chemistry in their solo series. By virtue of the star power of the actors and characters, Feige says that the Disney+ shows will also be given license to play with different genres.

“So it’s pretty exciting to be 10 plus years into the MCU and have an entirely new outlet to tell stories with new characters, with existing characters. And the way we like to do nineties action movie, political thrillers, heist movies, you hear us talk about this all the time, and now we get to do play with a medium even more in a multi-episode arc, which we’re excited about.”

Disney+ is set to launch in the United States in the fall of 2019.