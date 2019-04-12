A Timeline of All the Movies, TV Shows, and Originals That Will Be Available on Disney+
Disney+ is stacking up to be Netflix’s biggest competitor, with over 25 original series, 10-plus movies and specials, 7500 past episodes of television, 100-plus recent titles, and 400-plus library titles set to populate the ad-free streaming service when it launches on November 12, 2019. But what titles will be available when? And when can we actually watch that Falcon & Winter Soldier series?
There’s a timeline for the Disney content coming to Disney+ over the next few years, and we’ve broken it down for you below.
Available Day 1
Original Series
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
- The Mandalorian
- Forky Asks a Question
- SparkShorts
Original Documentary Specials, Movies, and Series
- Encore!
- Untitled Walt Disney Imagineering Documentary Series
- Marvel’s Hero Project
- The World According to Jeff Goldblum
Original Movies
- Lady & The Tramp
Studio Films and Recent Releases
- 101 Dalmatians
- A Bug’s Life
- A Goofy Movie
- An Extremely Goofy Movie
- Bambi
- Bao
- Big Hero 6
- Born in China
- Cars
- Fantasia
- Finding Dory
- Finding Nemo
- Free Solo
- Frozen
- Fun and Fancy Free
- Hercules
- High School Musical
- Honey I Shrunk the Kids
- Inside Out
- Iron Man
- Lady and the Tramp
- Lilo & Stitch
- Mary Poppins
- Mickey, Donald, Goofy: The Three Musketeers
- Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas
- Moana
- Monsters University
- Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
- Pixar Short Films Collection Vol 1
- Ratatouille
- Remember the Titans
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
- Sleeping Beauty
- Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
- Star Wars: Episode I: The Phantom Menace
- Star Wars: Episode II: Attack of the Clones
- Star Wars: Episode III: Revenge of the Sith
- Star Wars: Episode IV: A New Hope
- Star Wars: Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back
- Star Wars: Episode VI: Return of the Jedi
- Star Wars: Episode VII: The Force Awakens
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars (animated series)
- Steamboat Willie
- The Good Dinosaur
- The Incredibles
- The Little Mermaid
- The Parent Trap (1961)
- The Prince & The Pauper (1990)
- The Princess Diaries
- The Rocketeer
- The Sorcerer’s Apprentice (short)
- The Sword in the Stone
- The Three Caballeros
- Thor: The Dark World
- Toy Story
- Tron (1982)
- Up
- Wall-E
- Zootopia
TV Series
- Amazing Planet
- Andi Mack (seasons one-three)
- Boy Meets World
- Brain Games
- Dog Whisperer with Cesar Millan
- Dr. K’s Exotic Animals
- Dr. Oakley Yukon Vet
- Drain the Ocean
- DuckTales (1987)
- DuckTales (2016, season one)
- Earth Live
- Goof Troop
- Great Migrations
- Howie Mandel’s Animals Doing Things
- Kim Possible
- Malcolm in the Middle
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (animated series)
- Marvel’s Ultimate Spider-Man (animated series)
- Mickey and the Roadster Racers (seasons one and two)
- Mickey Mouse Clubhouse
- Mickey Mouse Shorts
- One Strange Rock
- Raven’s Home
- Rocky Mountain Animal Rescue
- Star Wars Rebels
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars (series)
- That’s So Raven
- The Incredible Dr. Pol
- The Simpsons
- Unlikely Animal Friends
- Wicked Tuna
Available Year 1
Original Series
- Lamp Life
- Monsters at Work
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars
- Marvel’s What If…?
Original Documentary Specials, Movies, and Series
- Be Our Chef
- One Cinema Relics
- Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2
- Magic of Animal Kingdom
- Marvel’s 616
- (Re)Connect
- Rogue Trip
- Shop Class (working title)
Original Movies
- Noelle
- The Phineas and Ferb Movie
- Stargirl
- Timmy Failure
- Togo
Studio Films and Recent Releases
- Captain Marvel
- Dumbo
- Avengers: Endgame
- Aladdin
- Toy Story 4
- The Lion King
- Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
- Frozen 2
- Star Wars: Episode IX
Available Year 2
Original Series
- Diary of a Female President
- The Falcon & Winter Soldier
- Loki
- Untitled Cassian Andor Series
- WandaVision
Original Documentary Specials, Movies, and Series
- Earthkeepers
- Ink & Paint