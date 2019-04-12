disney+ content

Disney+ is stacking up to be Netflix’s biggest competitor, with over 25 original series, 10-plus movies and specials, 7500 past episodes of television, 100-plus recent titles, and 400-plus library titles set to populate the ad-free streaming service when it launches on November 12, 2019. But what titles will be available when? And when can we actually watch that Falcon & Winter Soldier series?

There’s a timeline for the Disney content coming to Disney+ over the next few years, and we’ve broken it down for you below.

Available Day 1

Original Series

  • High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
  • The Mandalorian
  • Forky Asks a Question
  • SparkShorts

Original Documentary Specials, Movies, and Series

  • Encore!
  • Untitled Walt Disney Imagineering Documentary Series
  • Marvel’s Hero Project
  • The World According to Jeff Goldblum

Original Movies

  • Lady & The Tramp

Studio Films and Recent Releases

  • 101 Dalmatians
  • A Bug’s Life
  • A Goofy Movie
  • An Extremely Goofy Movie
  • Bambi
  • Bao
  • Big Hero 6
  • Born in China
  • Cars
  • Fantasia
  • Finding Dory
  • Finding Nemo
  • Free Solo
  • Frozen
  • Fun and Fancy Free
  • Hercules
  • High School Musical
  • Honey I Shrunk the Kids
  • Inside Out
  • Iron Man
  • Lady and the Tramp
  • Lilo & Stitch
  • Mary Poppins
  • Mickey, Donald, Goofy: The Three Musketeers
  • Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas
  • Moana
  • Monsters University
  • Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
  • Pixar Short Films Collection Vol 1
  • Ratatouille
  • Remember the Titans
  • Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
  • Sleeping Beauty
  • Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
  • Star Wars: Episode I: The Phantom Menace
  • Star Wars: Episode II: Attack of the Clones
  • Star Wars: Episode III: Revenge of the Sith
  • Star Wars: Episode IV: A New Hope
  • Star Wars: Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back
  • Star Wars: Episode VI: Return of the Jedi
  • Star Wars: Episode VII: The Force Awakens
  • Star Wars: The Clone Wars (animated series)
  • Steamboat Willie
  • The Good Dinosaur
  • The Incredibles
  • The Little Mermaid
  • The Parent Trap (1961)
  • The Prince & The Pauper (1990)
  • The Princess Diaries
  • The Rocketeer
  • The Sorcerer’s Apprentice (short)
  • The Sword in the Stone
  • The Three Caballeros
  • Thor: The Dark World
  • Toy Story
  • Tron (1982)
  • Up
  • Wall-E
  • Zootopia

TV Series

  • Amazing Planet
  • Andi Mack (seasons one-three)
  • Boy Meets World
  • Brain Games
  • Dog Whisperer with Cesar Millan
  • Dr. K’s Exotic Animals
  • Dr. Oakley Yukon Vet
  • Drain the Ocean
  • DuckTales (1987)
  • DuckTales (2016, season one)
  • Earth Live
  • Goof Troop
  • Great Migrations
  • Howie Mandel’s Animals Doing Things
  • Kim Possible
  • Malcolm in the Middle
  • Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (animated series)
  • Marvel’s Ultimate Spider-Man (animated series)
  • Mickey and the Roadster Racers (seasons one and two)
  • Mickey Mouse Clubhouse
  • Mickey Mouse Shorts
  • One Strange Rock
  • Raven’s Home
  • Rocky Mountain Animal Rescue
  • Star Wars Rebels
  • Star Wars: The Clone Wars (series)
  • That’s So Raven
  • The Incredible Dr. Pol
  • The Simpsons
  • Unlikely Animal Friends
  • Wicked Tuna

Available Year 1

Original Series

  • Lamp Life
  • Monsters at Work
  • Star Wars: The Clone Wars
  • Marvel’s What If…?

Original Documentary Specials, Movies, and Series

  • Be Our Chef
  • One Cinema Relics
  • Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2
  • Magic of Animal Kingdom
  • Marvel’s 616
  • (Re)Connect
  • Rogue Trip
  • Shop Class (working title)

Original Movies

  • Noelle
  • The Phineas and Ferb Movie
  • Stargirl
  • Timmy Failure
  • Togo

Studio Films and Recent Releases

  • Captain Marvel
  • Dumbo
  • Avengers: Endgame
  • Aladdin
  • Toy Story 4
  • The Lion King
  • Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
  • Frozen 2
  • Star Wars: Episode IX

Available Year 2

Original Series

  • Diary of a Female President
  • The Falcon & Winter Soldier
  • Loki
  • Untitled Cassian Andor Series
  • WandaVision

Original Documentary Specials, Movies, and Series

  • Earthkeepers
  • Ink & Paint
