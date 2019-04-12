Disney+ is stacking up to be Netflix’s biggest competitor, with over 25 original series, 10-plus movies and specials, 7500 past episodes of television, 100-plus recent titles, and 400-plus library titles set to populate the ad-free streaming service when it launches on November 12, 2019. But what titles will be available when? And when can we actually watch that Falcon & Winter Soldier series?

There’s a timeline for the Disney content coming to Disney+ over the next few years, and we’ve broken it down for you below.

Available Day 1

Original Series

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

The Mandalorian

Forky Asks a Question

SparkShorts

Original Documentary Specials, Movies, and Series

Encore!

Untitled Walt Disney Imagineering Documentary Series

Marvel’s Hero Project

The World According to Jeff Goldblum

Original Movies

Lady & The Tramp

Studio Films and Recent Releases

101 Dalmatians

A Bug’s Life

A Goofy Movie

An Extremely Goofy Movie

Bambi

Bao

Big Hero 6

Born in China

Cars

Fantasia

Finding Dory

Finding Nemo

Free Solo

Frozen

Fun and Fancy Free

Hercules

High School Musical

Honey I Shrunk the Kids

Inside Out

Iron Man

Lady and the Tramp

Lilo & Stitch

Mary Poppins

Mickey, Donald, Goofy: The Three Musketeers

Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas

Moana

Monsters University

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

Pixar Short Films Collection Vol 1

Ratatouille

Remember the Titans

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Sleeping Beauty

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

Star Wars: Episode I: The Phantom Menace

Star Wars: Episode II: Attack of the Clones

Star Wars: Episode III: Revenge of the Sith

Star Wars: Episode IV: A New Hope

Star Wars: Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back

Star Wars: Episode VI: Return of the Jedi

Star Wars: Episode VII: The Force Awakens

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (animated series)

Steamboat Willie

The Good Dinosaur

The Incredibles

The Little Mermaid

The Parent Trap (1961)

The Prince & The Pauper (1990)

The Princess Diaries

The Rocketeer

The Sorcerer’s Apprentice (short)

The Sword in the Stone

The Three Caballeros

Thor: The Dark World

Toy Story

Tron (1982)

Up

Wall-E

Zootopia

TV Series

Amazing Planet

Andi Mack (seasons one-three)

Boy Meets World

Brain Games

Dog Whisperer with Cesar Millan

Dr. K’s Exotic Animals

Dr. Oakley Yukon Vet

Drain the Ocean

DuckTales (1987)

DuckTales (2016, season one)

Earth Live

Goof Troop

Great Migrations

Howie Mandel’s Animals Doing Things

Kim Possible

Malcolm in the Middle

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (animated series)

Marvel’s Ultimate Spider-Man (animated series)

Mickey and the Roadster Racers (seasons one and two)

Mickey Mouse Clubhouse

Mickey Mouse Shorts

One Strange Rock

Raven’s Home

Rocky Mountain Animal Rescue

Star Wars Rebels

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (series)

That’s So Raven

The Incredible Dr. Pol

The Simpsons

Unlikely Animal Friends

Wicked Tuna

Available Year 1

Original Series

Lamp Life

Monsters at Work

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Marvel’s What If…?

Original Documentary Specials, Movies, and Series

Be Our Chef

One Cinema Relics

Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2

Magic of Animal Kingdom

Marvel’s 616

(Re)Connect

Rogue Trip

Shop Class (working title)

Original Movies

Noelle

The Phineas and Ferb Movie

Stargirl

Timmy Failure

Togo

Studio Films and Recent Releases

Captain Marvel

Dumbo

Avengers: Endgame

Aladdin

Toy Story 4

The Lion King

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Frozen 2

Star Wars: Episode IX

Available Year 2

Original Series

Diary of a Female President

The Falcon & Winter Soldier

Loki

Untitled Cassian Andor Series

WandaVision

Original Documentary Specials, Movies, and Series