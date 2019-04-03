On the April 3, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film senior writer Ben Pearson to discuss all the footage and trailers they saw during the Walt Disney Pictures presentation at CinemaCon 2019. Footage screened includes Avengers: Endgame, Toy Story 4, Aladdin, The Lion King, and more. You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (here is the RSS URL if you need it).

Opening Banter: Ben and Peter are still at CinemaCon in Las Vegas this week.

In Our Feature Presentation: Walt Disney Pictures presented footage from their slate of films running through 2019, and we recap what we saw and give our reactions and impressions to the footage. Films include:

Dark Phoenix

Stuber

Ford v. Ferrari

Aladdin

The Lion King

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Avengers: Endgame

Toy Story 4

Other Articles Mentioned:

All the other stuff you need to know: