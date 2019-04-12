The first reaction to Detective Pikachu is here, and it’s very positive. Said reaction comes from filmmaker Jordan Vogt-Roberts, and since he’s the only person posting his thoughts on the film, we’re going to share them. That’s how this works, folks. According to the Kong: Skull Island filmmaker, the live-action/animation hybrid featuring Ryan Reynolds as the voice of a crime-solving Pokémon breaks the video game curse. That’s a bold claim, and I really hope he’s correct.

A wild JORD appeared!#DetectivePikachu uses MIND BLOWN. It’s super effective! The video game curse is broken. Anytime a POKÉMON is on screen, you’re mesmerized by a charisma reminiscent of watching Tony Stark tinker with robots in IRON MAN. Also, PSYDUCK steals the movie! — Jordan Vogt-Roberts (@VogtRoberts) April 12, 2019

Above you’ll see the Detective Pikachu early reaction from none other than director Jordan Vogt-Roberts. The verdict: pretty damn good. According to Vogt-Roberts, the film is “super effective.” The most telling part of the reaction: “The video game curse is broken.”

If true, that would be a big deal. Why? Because we have yet to have a good video game movie. You can argue that point, I suppose, and make a case for some films here and there (like the first Mortal Kombat movie). But it’s safe to say the majority of video game films have been huge disappointments. But Detective Pikachu could change everything.

I’ll confess that when Detective Pikachu was first announced, I scoffed. It sounded like a joke. And then I saw the first bits of footage. I not ashamed to admit that they won me over, completely. There’s a genuinely fun vibe from the footage we’ve seen so far. The Pokémon designs are colorful, the design of the film itself (which was actually shot on film) has a true sense of spectacle and scope, and the jokes are actually funny. This entire idea shouldn’t work, but it does. Detective Pikachu has gone from a film I ha zero interest in, to one of my must-see films of 2019.

And now Vogt-Roberts is confirming what the trailers have suggested: the movie really is that good. Vogt-Roberts also that the Pokémon characters have “charisma”, which is good to know. Terrible, unconvincing CGI characters can often sink a movie. The director also adds that Psyduck “steals the movie.” I’m sure if you’re familiar with Pokémon this is good news! I, however, know next to nothing. A Google search tells me this is Psyduck.

Yep, looks about right.

We’ll no doubt be getting more Detective Pikachu reactions once press screenings start up. For now, though, let’s all take comfort in Vogt-Roberts’ early take, and then start counting down the days until the movie opens – May 10, 2019.