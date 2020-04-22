Defending Jacob is the latest original series from Apple TV+ and is set to premiere this Friday. The dark drama follows a prosecutor, played by Chris Evans, who has his entire world turned upside when his teenage son (Jaeden Martell) is accused of murder. Ahead of the show’s premiere, we’re debuting two exclusives from the Defending Jacob soundtrack, scored by Atli Örvarsson.

Defending Jacob Soundtrack – Secrets and Lies

Defending Jacob Soundtrack – Leaving for the Trial

Paramount Music will be releasing the Defending Jacob soundtrack exclusively on iTunes and Apple Music on April 24, featuring music from Atli Örvarsson, who has worked extensively alongside TV veteran Mike Post and film score legend Hans Zimmer, which launched his career, leading him to score over 40 films and countless TV shows.

“Defending Jacob was a very special project for me on so many levels,” Örvarsson said. “I came on board because [director] Morten Tyldum and [writer] Mark Bomback had heard some material from my upcoming album ‘You Are Here’ and based on what they had heard, thought I was the right composer for the show. As a result, the creative process became a real joy. I felt like I really could just be myself as a composer and the collaboration with Morten and Mark couldn’t have been more creative and challenging, but at the same time so flowing and curiously effortless.”

Defending Jacob “unfolds around a shocking crime that rocks a small Massachusetts town and one family in particular, forcing an assistant district attorney to choose between his sworn duty to uphold justice and his unconditional love for his son.” Chris Evans, Michelle Dockery, Jaeden Martell, Cherry Jones, Pablo Schreiber, Betty Gabriel, and Sakina Jaffrey star.

The first three episodes premiere exclusively on Apple TV+ April 24, with new episodes premiering weekly every Friday.