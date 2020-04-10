Dead to Me is one of Netflix’s best original shows – a darkly comedic series filled with twists that you definitely won’t see coming, and two great lead performances courtesy of Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini. Netflix gave the show a second season, and now we finally know when we’ll be able to see it: next month. A Dead to Me season 2 trailer gives us the tiniest of glimpses of what to come while also revealing a premiere date.

Dead to Me Season 2 Teaser

If you’ve yet to watch season 1 of Dead to Me, let me suggest you do that ASAP. Because you should be able to burn through it in time to be ready for season 2. The first season found two very different women – Jen (Christina Applegate) and Judy (Linda Cardellini) – meeting at a grief support group. The two struck up a friendship, but as the series unfolded, it was revealed that both of them had some secrets they weren’t sharing. The season 1 ended with a character close to the women being killed, opening the door to all sorts of new problems. And now here we are! Here’s the season 2 synopsis:

Jen (Christina Applegate), Judy (Linda Cardellini) and the lies that entwine them are back. Picking up in the aftermath of that bloody backyard reveal, the irrepressible pair once again struggle to keep their secrets buried. With a surprising new visitor in town and Detective Perez (Diana Maria Riva) hot on their heels, Jen and Judy take drastic measures to protect their loved ones and each other — no matter the cost. From Emmy Award-winning creator Liz Feldman, Dead to Me returns for an addictively dark second season, where the stakes are higher, the friendship is deeper and the traumas that bond loom larger than ever before.

Dead to me features Christina Applegate, Linda Cardellini, James Marsden, Diana Maria Riva, Natalie Morales, Valerie Mahaffey, Sam McCarthy and Luke Roessler, and comes from creator Liz Feldman. All 10 30-minute episodes of season 2 will drop on Netflix March 8.