Dead Ringers, the David Cronenberg movie about the downfall of a pair of morally ambiguous twin gynecologists, is getting a TV series remake over at Amazon. To keep things fresh, the gender of the lead characters will be flipped, with Rachel Weisz set to pull double-duty as the Mantle twins. Jeremy Irons played the twins in the film, and earned rave reviews in the process.

Dead Ringers

Variety reports that Amazon has given a straight-to-series order for a Dead Ringers TV series, based on the 1988 David Cronenberg movie of the same name. Based loosely on the true story of Stewart and Cyril Marcus, Dead Ringers followed Elliot and Beverly Mantle, twin gynecologists (both played by Jeremy Irons) who live a highly unconventional life together. Elliot often has affairs with his patients, but when he grows bored with them, he usually pawns them off on Beverly, who then pretends to be Elliot, keeping the patients completely in the dark about the deception. Things grow complicated when Beverly falls in love with one of the patients, played by Geneviève Bujold. It’s one of Cronenberg’s best movies, and, in true Cronenberg fashion, it’s highly unusual and unique.

The TV adaptation will change things up a bit, with Rachel Weisz playing the twins. Weisz actually came up with the idea for the series and brought it to Annapurna Television, and Normal People writer Alice Birch will write and executive produce. “I am so lucky to have such brilliant partners in Annapurna and Amazon Studios, and I’m thrilled to be collaborating with the exceptionally talented Alice Birch. I can’t wait to go on this journey with all of them.”

Albert Cheng, COO and co-head of television for Amazon Studios, added: “As one of today’s most accomplished and versatile actresses, Rachel Weisz will captivate the Amazon Prime Video global audience with her take on these two ruthless, twisted characters. This update to ‘Dead Ringers’ explores the darker side of medicine, obsession, and the human condition, making it a compelling addition to our slate of Amazon Original series.”

While I’m not anti-remake by nature, I tend to get a little nervous when people try to remake movies with such a distinct identity, and that’s certainly the case for Dead Ringers. That said, I’m intrigued by the idea of reversing the genders of the lead characters. Plus, Weisz is a fantastic performer, and I’m curious to see what she does with the roles.