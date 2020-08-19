Warner Bros. has announced that DC FanDome, its first-ever virtual convention dedicated to all things DC Comics and the films and TV shows those comics have inspired, will now be split over the course of two days.

The biggest date to keep circled on your calendar is still this Saturday, August 22 – that’s when the biggest movie panels will be taking place in the virtual Hall of Heroes, showcasing panels discussions and (probably) footage for upcoming films like Wonder Woman 1984, The Batman, The Suicide Squad, and more.

But now the smaller panels are being split off into their own day on September 12. And while the Hall of Heroes content will still be broadcast at specific times, everything on FanDome’s second day will be available on demand, so you can curate your own schedule and watch what you want, when you want it.

FanDome had so much programming planned that the studio decided it would be better to split it up across two days. That’s probably a smart move, because now a lot of the smaller, non-movie-related panels have a lot better chance of being seen by fans who no longer have to skip anything to watch the biggest film panels instead.

But here’s the big takeaway: the previous schedule for the Hall of Heroes that was set for this coming Saturday – most of which you can find here – is essentially staying the same, with a few small additions, like The Flash TV show panel being added to that lineup. (Check out the official website for the updated schedule.) But the content that hits on Saturday will only be accessible in certain blocks during that 24 hour period: the eight-hour program will play three times, and that’s it.

Conversely, for day two of the event in September, there won’t be any set schedule blocks of content at all. All of the content that day will be completely on demand, and you can build your own schedule and watch all of that stuff whenever you want across that entire 24 hour period.

Here’s the official breakdown of the split:

DC FanDome: Hall of Heroes: On Saturday, August 22, at 10:00 am PDT, fans will be transported into the DC FanDome: Hall of Heroes, an epic world designed personally by Jim Lee featuring special programming, panels and exclusive reveals from a wide variety of films, TV series, games, comics and more.

The superpowered eight-hour show will be available for fans around the world to watch exclusively 3x in the 24-hour period.

DC FanDome: Explore the Multiverse: On Saturday, September 12, at 10:00am PDT, fans will be able to create their own timeline! The great thing about this event is that it will be on demand, giving you the ability to curate your own unique experience via our Official DC FanDome Online Scheduler Tool.